MG Motor achieved 365 days target in just 20 minutes, 5 thousand people booked this hi-tech SUV in less than half an hour, read full details

If you are looking for an SUV with hi-tech features in a low budget, then know here complete details about this SUV of MG Motor.

MG Motors had launched the SUV MG Astor with Artificial Intelligence and had targeted to sell 5 thousand units of this SUV in a year.

But the company has achieved this goal in just 20 minutes instead of a few months or days and this has been announced by the company officially.

According to the official website of MAG Aster, 20 minutes after the booking of this SUV started, it started flashing on the website that the company has achieved this year’s sale target.

The booking company of this car had started the booking process of this car on October 21, for which a token amount of 25 thousand rupees was fixed. The company will start the delivery of this SUV from November.

Commenting on the stupendous success of this SUV, Rajiv Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response we have received from our customers.”

With this, he also said that, in view of the global chip shortage crisis that the industry is going through, this year we can deliver only a limited number of cars, but we have full hope that by the first quarter of next year i.e. March. Delivery conditions will be better.

If you also want to buy this SUV with Artificial Intelligence, then you can know here the complete details of the features and specification of this SUV.

Talking about the engine of MG Astor, the company has given the option of two variants of petrol engine in which the first variant is 1.5-liter and the second variant is 1.3-liter.

Talking about its first variant, it is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine with VTI Tech CVT transmission.

Talking about its second engine, it is a 1.3-liter capacity turbo petrol engine with 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Talking about the features of this SUV, it has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with premium features of panoramic sunroof.

Apart from this, features like Robot Type Personal Assistance, Automatic LED Headlamp, 7.0-inch Instrument Cluster have been provided.

Talking about its safety features, safety features like ADAS, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergence Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist, 360 degree camera have been provided in it.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 14 to 18 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 9.78 lakh which goes up to Rs 17.38 lakh in the top model.