MG Motors launches Gloster 7 seater will give competition to Toyota Fortuner know complete details

MG Motors has launched its new premium SUV MG Gloster in the Indian car market. The company has introduced it in 6 and 7 seater variants. Along with this, the company claims that this is the first SUV in India to be given with the My MG Shield ownership package.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motors said, “Keeping in mind the preferences and demands of our customers, we have launched the Gloster Savvy in 7 seater variants.

Looking at the price of this SUV at Rs 37.28 lakh and its features, it is believed that its direct competition is sure to be with Toyota Fortuner.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has installed a 2.0 liter twin turbo engine in it. This engine can generate power of 215 bhp at 4000 rpm and 480 Nm of torque at 2400 rpm.

With this engine, the company has given an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Along with this, three driving modes have been given in the car, in which the first mode is Eco, second is Sport and third is Auto.

Talking about the size of this car, the company has made it 5005 mm long, 1932 mm wide and 1875 mm high. With which the wheelbase has been made of 2950 mm.

Talking about the features of MG Gloster, in this car the company has given a premium advanced driver assistance system with cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure, front collagen warning, automatic emergency braking system with automatic parking assistant.

MG Motors is offering My MG Shield ownership package with this car. In which you can customize it by making changes in this car according to you. In this ownership package, the company will provide three packages of three, under which you will get a warranty of three years or 1 lakh km.

Along with this, the company is giving roadside assistant up to three to seven years on this car, in which labor free time-to-time service will be provided for three years. The starting price of this car is Rs 37.28 lakh, which will increase further if you move to the top model.





