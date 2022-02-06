MG ZS EV Facelift Electric SUV Unveiled Know Features and Specifications

MG Motors’ 2022 ZS EV will be a very powerful electric SUV. The electric motor given by the company in this SUV generates power of 143ps and torque of 350Nm. At the same time, this SUV can catch the speed of 100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

MG Motor has unveiled its 2022 ZS EV. This electric SUV can be launched in India soon. In this SUV, you will get a battery pack of more power than before and will get more driving rage than ever before. Let’s know about the rest of the features of MG Motors’ ZS EV facelift SUV…

Powerful battery pack will be available in ZS EV facelift – MG Motors will soon launch the facelift version of the ZS EV in 2022. According to the information, the new facelift SUV will get a stronger battery pack than the old ZS EV. In the 2022 ZS EV, the company can offer a battery pack of 50kw. Which will give a range of up to 500 km in a single charge. Along with this, Future will also offer Advanced Drive Assistant System in the new ZS EV.

Let us tell you that MG Motors has given a battery pack of 44.5Kw in the ZS EV which is in the market right now. Which gives a range of 419 km in a single charge. At the same time, the company is designing the 2022 facelift ZS EV on the global UK platform.

ZS EV facelift price and features – The 2022 MG ZS EV will get many hi-tech features like panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 filter. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of 2022 MG ZS EV can be between Rs 22 to 25 lakhs. Let us tell you that the ex-showroom price of ZS EV in the market is Rs 21 lakh 49 thousand.

ADAS feature and 360-degree camera can be given in the new EV. Like the Aster, camera and radar setup can be given in it. Apart from this, the USP of Aster Robot Assistant can also be given on the dashboard of the EV. At the same time, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster can also be found in the EV. At the same time, the new MG ZS EV will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system in its interior.