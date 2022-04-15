MHA IB ACIO 2021 Final Results 2022: Final Results Announced for 2000 Vacancies of Intelligence Officers, See Here – mha ib acio 2021 Final Results Announced for 2000 Vacancies on 2022 mha.gov.in

The Home Ministry Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced the final results of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II or Executive ACIO-II. Candidates who participated in the interview round in March 2022 can view their final results (MHA IB ACIO 2021 Final Results) by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in.The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam (online / computer based test) was conducted from 18 to 20 February 2021, Tier 2 (subjective type) on 25 July 2021 and Tier 3 i.e. interview round 3 to 31 March 2022. You can see below how to check the results.

IB ACIO Final Results 2021-22: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: First visit the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘IB ACIO Final Result 2022’ link.

Step 3: A PDF list will open on the screen, check your roll number in it.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

See IB SCIO Final Results 2022 here

IB ACIO Final Results 2021-22

Important Note

The recruitment drive is for a total of 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II / Executive i.e. ACIO-II / Exe. Candidates should note that even if they are in EWS, SC, ST category they fall in unreserved category which means they are eligible for UR standards, while candidates marked as P indicate that the candidate needs to undergo document verification and interview. Has been kept temporarily. For not submitting the required information or documents at the time of