MHA IB ACIO 2021 Final Results 2022: Final Results Announced for 2000 Vacancies of Intelligence Officers, See Here – mha ib acio 2021 Final Results Announced for 2000 Vacancies on 2022 mha.gov.in
The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam (online / computer based test) was conducted from 18 to 20 February 2021, Tier 2 (subjective type) on 25 July 2021 and Tier 3 i.e. interview round 3 to 31 March 2022. You can see below how to check the results.
IB ACIO Final Results 2021-22: Here’s how to check results
Step 1: First visit the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘IB ACIO Final Result 2022’ link.
Step 3: A PDF list will open on the screen, check your roll number in it.
Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.
See IB SCIO Final Results 2022 here
IB ACIO Final Results 2021-22
Important Note
The recruitment drive is for a total of 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II / Executive i.e. ACIO-II / Exe. Candidates should note that even if they are in EWS, SC, ST category they fall in unreserved category which means they are eligible for UR standards, while candidates marked as P indicate that the candidate needs to undergo document verification and interview. Has been kept temporarily. For not submitting the required information or documents at the time of
IAS and PCS: What is the difference between IAS and PCS? , NBT Life
#MHA #ACIO #Final #Results #Final #Results #Announced #Vacancies #Intelligence #Officers #mha #acio #Final #Results #Announced #Vacancies #mhagovin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.