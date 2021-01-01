MHT CET 2021: Registration for Engineering and Pharmacy Begins Today At mhtcet2021.mahacet.org | Details Here





Mumbai: The Maharashtra Frequent Entrance Take a look at, MHT CET 2021 registration begins right this moment. The candidates who’re getting ready for the doorway examination should word that the final date to fill the MHT CET 2021 utility kind is July 7, 2021. The candidates can go to the official web site of the board i.e. mhtcet2021.mahacet.org to get themselves registered for the examination. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Govt To Take Choice In A Day Or Two, Says Training Minister Gaikwad

For comfort, we’ve got talked about the steps by way of which the candidates can register for the examination: Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled Amid Rising COVID Circumstances, Publicizes Varsha Gaikwad

Go to the web site for Maharashtra Frequent Entrance Take a look at, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Click on on the “MHT CET 2021 registration” hyperlink accessible on the homepage.

Fill the required particulars and click on on submit.

Enter utility quantity and password to fill the MHT CET 2021 utility kind.

Pay the applying price as relevant by way of on-line mode and click on on submit.

Take a print of the MHT CET 2021 utility kind for any future reference.

To recall, Maharashtra Larger and Technical Training Minister Uday Samant earlier had mentioned that the MHT CET 2021 is prone to be held by July finish or August. College students would be capable of take admission within the first yr Engineering / Expertise, Pharmacology and Agricultural programs by way of MHT CET 2021 marks. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Choice on Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Quickly, Says Varsha Gaikwad

State Minister Uday Samant took his Twitter account to announce, “MHT CET 2021 registration of on-line purposes for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the primary yr Engineering / Expertise, Pharmacology and Agricultural Training for the educational yr 2021-22 will begin right this moment from June 8 to July 7, 2021. The CET program for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate programs will likely be reported individually.”

The candidates should word that they need to use their lively E-mail ID and Cell Quantity for the MHT CET 2021 registration. College students should hold their E-mail ID and Cell Quantity lively until the method of CET and Centralized Admission is over.

The applying price for normal class candidates from Maharashtra State and exterior is Rs.800.