Mi 11 Lite 5G Details: Another Powerful 5G Smartphone Coming to India, Find Out What’s Special About Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Find Out Here

New Delhi. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched a 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite this year. This smartphone is well liked by the users. Now the company will soon launch a 5G variant of this phone as well. Xiaomi launches 4G and 5G variants of Mi 11 Lite globally. But only its 4G model was launched in India. At the time of launch, it was said that if there is a demand for this phone, a 5G variant of this phone will be launched later.



According to a report, the company plans to launch a 5G variant of Mi 11 Lite in September. Although, the exact date of launch has not been given but it is likely to be launched in the next three weeks. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also recently appeared on the IMEI database, indicating that the phone will be introduced in other markets as well. It was recently reported that the phone may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. This is the same processor that Realme recently used in the Realme GT Master Edition.

The 5G variant of Mi 11 Lite looks like the 4G variant launched in India. It can be assumed that most of its features will be similar to the global version launched earlier this year. Speaking of features, the smartphone has a 6.55-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also, there is a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. There is also a 16 megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The phone has a 4250mAh battery that comes with 33W fast-charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

