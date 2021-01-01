Mi 11X 5G offer price: Mi 11X 5G price so low! Discount up to 21,600 Up to 21,600, See Fast Deal -Offers – mi 11x 5g on Amazon with cheapest price and know mi com Offers & Specifications

Highlights Opportunity to buy Mi 11X 5G at low price

Exchange offer up to Rs 21,600

Flat discount up to Rs.4,000

New Delhi. Do you want to get a strong and affordable phone in terms of features? If so, we are informing you about one such phone. Tell us that the Chinese company Xiaomi’s Mi 11X 5G smartphone has features like Qualcomm Snapdragon Cairo 585 processor, 48 megapixel triple rear camera, 4520 mAh battery. Where this phone can be purchased on one side with a flat discount of Rs 4,000. At the same time, an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,600 will also be offered on the company’s official website and Amazon Mazon. So let’s find out how low the Mi 11X 5G can be.



An AC does two things: it will feel cold in summer and it will blower in winter, the price is so low that you will buy it by hand.

Mi 11X 5G Price and Offer:

Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999. It can be purchased for Rs 29,999 with a discount of Rs 4,000. At the same time, its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. It can be purchased for Rs 31,999 with a discount of Rs 3,000. It will be available in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Lunar White color options.

Talking about the offers available on Mi.com, there are many offers when buying a phone from here. An instant discount of Rs 2,000 is being offered on SBI credit card payments. An exchange offer of up to Rs 21,600 will also be offered. The phone can also be purchased under No Cost EMI. I can buy a WiFi smart speaker for Rs 1,999. Also Mi Screen Protect is being offered.

Explosion of Jio-Vi-Airtel! Get instant benefits of affordable plans, with data-calling-OTT benefits up to 300GB

Talking about the offers available on Amazon, the exchange offer is being given up to Rs 17,200 after purchasing the phone from here. An instant discount of Rs 2,000 is being offered on SBI credit card payments. Under the standard EMI, the phone can be purchased for Rs 1,412 per month.

Features of Mi 11X 5G:

It has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED dot display with a pixel resolution of 1080×2400. It supports HDR 10+. Also, it has an ultra tiny punch hole display. Its touch sample ratio is 360Hz. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Cairo 585 processor based on 7nm process. Its clock speed is up to 3.2GHz. The phone is endowed with a triple rear camera. Its primary sensor is 48 megapixels. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third is a 5 megapixel super macro sensor. The phone has a 20 megapixel sensor for selfies. The phone is powered by a 4520mAH battery, which supports a 33W fast charger.

