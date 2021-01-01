Mi 11X Pro Mi 11X 5G Mi 10i Offer Price: Xiaomi’s Bumper Blast Offer! Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11x 5G and Mi 10i 5G – Don’t miss out on thousands of discounts and offers on the price of xiaomi mi 11x pro mi 11x 5g mi 10i 5g on major days.

If you are thinking of buying a Xiaomi smartphone, this is a great opportunity. Mi Flagship Day is being held at Fla Mazon. The sale will run from today, September 6 to September 10. The Mi 10 and Mi 11 flagship series phones will be available at a discount in this cell. Cell has the opportunity to save up to Rs 10,000 on a smartphone. In addition, an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000 can be availed under the exchange offer.

Mi 11X 5G: Rs 25,999

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone Mi can be had for Rs 25,999 in a matter of days. When you buy this phone with SBI Bank Card and EMI, you will get cashback up to Rs 2,000. Apart from this, the phone can also be purchased with an additional exchange offer of Rs 5,000. There is also an opportunity to get a phone at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,111 per month. In addition, Prime customers can get free screen replacement for 6 months on phone purchase. That is, if the screen breaks within 6 months of purchasing the handset, the free screen will be replaced. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel Ultra Wide and a 5-megapixel Super Macro sensor. The phone has a 20 megapixel front camera. The refresh rate of the screen is 120 Hz. The smartphone is powered by a 4520mAh battery.

Mi 10i 5G: Rs 21,999

The Mi 10i 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 21,999 in the Mi flagship days running on Amazon. The phone is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,667 per month. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,200 on the phone. The handset can be availed at an instant discount of Rs 1,500 for SBI credit card transactions. Offer free screen replacement for 6 months on smartphones but only for Prime customers. This phone has a 108 megapixel quad rear camera setup. The smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor that supports 5G networks. The phone has a 6.67 inch FullHD + fullscreen dot display. The handset has a 4820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB of storage via a microSD card.

Mi 11X Pro 5G: Rs 37,999

Purchase on Mi 11X Pro 5G with SBI Credit Card will get a discount of Rs. 3000. The phone is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,167 per month. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,200 on the phone. There is also a 6 month free screen replacement offer on the handset for Prime customers.

The Mi 11X Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup of 108 megapixels. The phone has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel super macro sensor. The handset has a 20 megapixel front camera. The phone has a 6.67 inch FullHD + AMOLED dot display that supports HDR10 +. The smartphone has a 4520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.