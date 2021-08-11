mi affordable 108MP camera 5G phones Xiaomi – This Mi 5G phone coming with 108MP camera is getting cheaper, but this is the condition

mi 108MP camera 5G phones: 108 megapixel camera and 5G support are trending features in the Indian mobile market. Due to this, most of the companies are trying to provide both these features at an affordable price and many companies have also achieved success in this direction.

Today we are going to tell you how the affordable Mi 5G smartphone, which comes with 108 megapixel camera, can be bought with a discount. 8 GB RAM and many latest features are seen in this phone of Mi.

Discount on Mi 10i 5G

Mi 10i 5G smartphone is listed on Amazon. The price of 8 GB RAM variant is Rs 23,999, while users can get a discount of Rs 1500 on it. But for this transaction will have to be done with SBI Credit Card. Not only this, you can take an exchange off of up to Rs 13,900 on this phone, which is a maximum amount and the exchange value depends on the model and condition of the phone.

Specifications of Mi 10i 5G

This Mi smartphone has a 6.67-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 120hz. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor has been given in this smartphone. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Although it has another variant, which offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, although its price is less.

This phone comes with a 4820mAh battery, which comes with a 33W fast charger. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock system.

Mi 10i 5G Camera

There is a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back panel of the Mi 10i 5G, while there is an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Apart from this, the third camera is 2 megapixels and the fourth camera is also 2 megapixels. This phone works on Android 10 based MIUI.





