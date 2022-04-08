MI Fan Festival 2022 offers 16000 off on Xiaomi smartphones and up to 29 thousand off on TVs laptops- Up to Rs 16000 off on Xiaomi smartphones, up to 29 thousand off on TVs and laptops

Xiaomi has started the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale in India, which has been made live on Mi.com. It will run from 6 April to 12 April 2022. During this, big discounts are being given on phones, TVs, laptops and other devices of the Chinese company. A maximum discount of up to Rs 29,000 is being given on these products. However, a further discount of up to 10 percent can be availed using SBI credit cards.

Discounts available on these smartphones

The listed Redmi 9i Sport phone priced at Rs 9,999 can be purchased for Rs 7,649. There is a discount of Rs 5,100 on Redmi 10, which can be purchased for Rs 9899.

7000 off on Redmi Note 11

At the same time, you can buy Redmi 9A Sport for Rs 6299 with a discount of Rs 2000. A discount of up to Rs 7000 is being given on Redmi Note 11, which can be purchased for Rs 11,699. You can get Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G for Rs 18,999 with a discount of Rs 6,000.

16 thousand off on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Also, you can buy premium flagship handsets like Xiaomi 11i 5G with a discount of Rs.11 thousand for 20,999. You can buy Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G for Rs 22,999, on which a discount of Rs 9000 is being given. Apart from this, you can buy Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs 20,999 with a discount of Rs 13000. At the same time, you can buy Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for Rs 33,999 with a discount of 16 thousand.

Discount on TV from 13 to 29 thousand rupees

According to the information given on the website, Redmi Smart TV 32 inch can be purchased for Rs 11,999 while Redmi Smart TV 43 inch can be purchased for Rs 24,999. A discount of Rs 13,000 is being given on Redmi Smart TV 32 and Rs 18,000 on Redmi Smart TV X43. Similarly, you can buy Mi TV 5X Series with maximum discount of Rs.27,499.

How much discount is being given on laptop

The RedmiBook 15 laptop can be purchased for Rs 32,499. You can buy RedmiBook 15 Pro for Rs 42,999, Mi Notebook Pro for Rs 50,999 and Mi Notebook Pro Ultra for Rs 53,999.

Please note that the discount on the prices of the devices is based on the prices listed on Mi.com. At the same time, up to 10 percent instant discount is being given on purchases made with the company SBI Credit Card.