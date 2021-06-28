Mi Fit 5.2.0 APK for Android – Download



Mi Fit app enables you to connect and Sync with Mi Bands. A Mi Band device can count your footsteps, heartbeat, and sleep patterns. While the Mi Fit app enables you to monitor and graph the data collected by the band on your mobile screen. This app is a great exercise companion when synced with the band. You can run, jog, cycle and swim and the app will give you real-time data about your breathing and heart rate.

This app is compatible with any phone that has a Bluetooth connection. It is pretty simple to use and offers all the basic features one would expect of a fitness tracker app. It provides you with your daily average along with weekly and monthly summaries. The Mi Fit app does all this pretty seamlessly and manages to look good and simple for a fitness tracker. In the apps latest 2020 update, a lot of things have changed.

Tracking steps with Mi Fit

The Mi Fit app does a good job of displaying your footsteps on your band and app together. It tells you how far you’ve walked and how many calories you’ve burned, how fast you’ve walked, a basic timeline, and also how you compare against other users. Not only this it will also tell you how many grams of fat you’ve burned and how many liters of fuel you have saved. If that does not motivate you then nothing will.

Mi Fits sleep tracker feature is amazing. It tracks how long and when you’ve slept. That including awake time for when you just can’t sleep. Mi Bands also track ‘deep sleep’ based on your heart rate and basic movement. Mi Bands track the overall sleep time pretty accurately. Another important point to note is that Mi Bands do not track sleep during the day.

It has a separate feature called the activity tracker that monitors your exercise and requires a manual start. For example when you are about to start a run. It will track you through GPS to pinpoint your distance on the map and sync other stats from the band. The Mi Fit app offers four different activity modes. Which are Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Outdoor Cycling, and Walking.

More details about the app and related products can be obtained from this site. Download this app now if you have a sync-able Mi Band on your wrist. Have used this app already? Let us know how it performed for you by commenting below.