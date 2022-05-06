MI vs GT Playing 11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat team is running in excellent form. The team is at the top of the points table with 16 points from 10 matches. At the same time, the team of Mumbai, captained by Rohit Sharma, is already out of the race for the playoffs. The team has lost 8 out of 9 matches.

Gujarat suffered an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in the previous match, breaking their five-match winning streak. So far throughout the tournament, the inconsistency in the batting department, especially in the top order, has been a problem for him and now is the time for the new IPL team to rectify the gap towards the end of the league.

Young Shubman Gill has failed to live up to the expectations at the top of the order while veteran Wriddhiman Saha, who replaced Matthew Wade, has batted well. B Sai Sudarshan played a good innings in the last match. Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan also could not run against Punjab. With the presence of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid, Gujarat Titans have the most dangerous attack in this year’s IPL. Rashid has also been very economical in bowling but is unable to get wickets.

On the other hand, talking about Mumbai Indians, they have already been out of the tournament after eight consecutive defeats. But the Rohit Sharma-led side must have breathed a sigh of relief after registering a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals which was their first win in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai’s star in the batting department otherwise there has been a lack of cohesion in the batting unit. Rohit and Ishaan’s poor form continues in the tournament. Kieron Pollard is also in poor form. The bowling department appears to be quite weak. Jasprit Bumrah may have been economical, but the wickets have not been picked up. Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith have done well in the middle and apart from Bumrah, Mumbai have no reliable bowler.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Karthikeya, Riley Meredith

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team:

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tilak Verma, Rashid Khan, Kumar Karthikeya, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team

Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha,