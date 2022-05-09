MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Highlights: KKR beat Mumbai by 52 runs, last 3 batsmen run out within one run
IPL 2022 MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians was adjudged player of the match. He took 5 wickets for 10 runs in the match. With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders jumped two places in the points table. Now he is in seventh place with 10 points. As always, Mumbai remains on the last rung this season. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
After a good start, Kolkata Knight Riders, batting first, could only manage 165 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the entire team of Mumbai Indians could only score 113 runs in 17.3 overs. He lost the last 6 wickets within 13 runs in 20 balls. Pat Cummins took 3 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders. He took all the three wickets in one over. Andre Russell managed to take 2 wickets. Mumbai Indians lost the last 3 wickets within one run. All three batsmen were run out.
Earlier, 4 Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen (Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee and Varun Chakraborty) could not even open the account. KKR’s score was 123 for 2 in 13 overs. After this, in the next 6 overs, KKR scored 41 runs and lost 7 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets for 10 runs in 4 overs for Mumbai Indians. This is Jasprit Bumrah’s best performance in IPL career.
In this match, Mumbai Indians did not get the services of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit included Ramandeep Singh in the playing XI in his place. Kolkata Knight Riders landed in this match with 5 changes. Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson return to KKR. Both the teams are facing each other for the second time in IPL 2022.
In this match both the teams have landed with these players.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty.
Mumbai Indians 113 (17.3)
vs
Kolkata Knight Riders 165/9 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 56 ) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs
IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): In IPL 2022, KKR’s openers have failed to save their wickets in the powerplay.
IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score: Except for the opening match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener has been dismissed in the powerplay. In fact, Kolkata Knight Riders is the only team whose openers have not been able to put up a half-century partnership for the first wicket. With 328 runs, Tilak Verma is the highest run-scorer of the season for Mumbai Indians. Among the uncapped players, only Abhishek Sharma has scored more runs this season than him. While things went from bad to worse for KKR in the last 5 matches as compared to the opening 6, bowling in the death overs is one area where their pacers have made slight improvement. Due to this his average has come down from 19.8 to 7.7 and economy rate from 13.94 to 10.56.
