MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Highlights: KKR beat Mumbai by 52 runs, last 3 batsmen run out within one run

IPL 2022 MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians was adjudged player of the match. He took 5 wickets for 10 runs in the match. With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders jumped two places in the points table. Now he is in seventh place with 10 points. As always, Mumbai remains on the last rung this season. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After a good start, Kolkata Knight Riders, batting first, could only manage 165 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the entire team of Mumbai Indians could only score 113 runs in 17.3 overs. He lost the last 6 wickets within 13 runs in 20 balls. Pat Cummins took 3 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders. He took all the three wickets in one over. Andre Russell managed to take 2 wickets. Mumbai Indians lost the last 3 wickets within one run. All three batsmen were run out.

Earlier, 4 Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen (Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee and Varun Chakraborty) could not even open the account. KKR’s score was 123 for 2 in 13 overs. After this, in the next 6 overs, KKR scored 41 runs and lost 7 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets for 10 runs in 4 overs for Mumbai Indians. This is Jasprit Bumrah’s best performance in IPL career.

In this match, Mumbai Indians did not get the services of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit included Ramandeep Singh in the playing XI in his place. Kolkata Knight Riders landed in this match with 5 changes. Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson return to KKR. Both the teams are facing each other for the second time in IPL 2022.

In this match both the teams have landed with these players.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty.