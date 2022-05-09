MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – MI vs KKR Playing 11 Dream 11: Mumbai or KKR’s victory can spoil the game of others, here is the possible playing XI of both the teams

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams will play against each other for the second time in IPL 2022. This match is to be played from 7:30 pm. The live-action of the match can be seen on various networks of Star Sports. Whereas, live score Jansatta.com can be tracked.

Kolkata Knight Riders is at number 9 in the IPL 2022 points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians is at number 10. Both the teams have had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders have won only 4 out of their 11 matches so far. Mumbai Indians have won only 2 out of their 10 matches so far.

Kolkata had to face a 75-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. At the same time, Mumbai Indians have managed to win by 5 runs against Gujarat Titans in their last match. Shreyas Iyer has been impressive with the bat for Kolkata. He has scored 330 runs in 11 matches so far. Umesh Yadav has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches so far this season.

Tilak Verma has so far scored 328 runs in 10 matches for Mumbai Indians. At the same time, Murugan Ashwin has taken 8 wickets in 7 matches for Mumbai Indians so far this season. Although the playoff hopes of these two teams are almost over, the victories of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders can spoil the game of the other teams.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Probable Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson/Baba Inderjit (WK), Andre Russell, Aman Khan/Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi .

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: For Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Ishan Kishan. Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Nitish Rana (Vice Captain). All-rounders- Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. Bowlers- Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Ishan Kishan. Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma (Vice Captain), Aaron Finch (Captain). All-rounders- Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Daniel Sams. Bowlers- Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin.