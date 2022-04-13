MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips -MI vs PBKS Playing 11: Mumbai can go against Punjab with 3 foreign players, here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the teams of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face each other on April 13. This match is to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from 7.30 pm. This season Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are facing each other for the first time. This is the fifth match of both the teams. Punjab Kings have won 2 out of 4 matches so far, while Mumbai Indians are still waiting for their first win.

Mumbai Indians are currently ranked ninth in the points table of this season of IPL, while Punjab Kings are at the seventh position. Punjab Kings had to face defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their last match on 8 April. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan scored 64 runs and 35 runs respectively for Punjab Kings in that match.

Mumbai Indians played their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In that match, he had to face defeat by 7 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs for Mumbai Indians in that match. In such a match, where Mumbai Indians will be eyeing to open their account in the tournament. At the same time, Punjab Kings will try to return to the path of victory.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Devald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Those making Dream 11 of Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match can make Ishan Kishan or Liam Livingstone their captain.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11

Captain – Ishan Kishan, Vice-Captain – Dewald Brevis, Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow, Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, All-rounder – Liam Livingstone, Bowlers – Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11

Captain – Liam Livingstone, Vice Captain – Rahul Chahar, Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, All-rounder – Dewald Brevis, Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada.