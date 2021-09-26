mi vs rcb Highlights: RCB vs MI Highlights: Virat’s Bangalore beat Rohit’s Mumbai by 54 runs, Hershel Patel’s hat-trick, Maxwell also dominated – Hershel Patel hat-trick and Maxwell Rounder game help RCB overcome my match report and highlights

Hershel Patel’s hat-trick and Glenn Maxwell’s all-round performance helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians (RCB Beat MI) by 54 runs in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli’s 51 (42 balls, three fours, three sixes) followed by Maxwell’s 56-run half-century (37 balls, six fours, three sixes) gave Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 165 runs in respectable overs. . The bowlers again put on a stellar performance for RCB in which ‘Purple Cap’ Dhari Patel took four wickets for 17 runs while scoring a hat-trick. Yuzvendra Chahal took three and Maxwell two important wickets.

Hershel Patel performed the charisma once again

As a result, defending champions Mumbai Indians fell to 111 in 18.1 overs. Patel had taken five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the first phase of the IPL this season. With this victory, RCB has 12 points and is in the third position. After this defeat, Mumbai Indians have slipped to seventh position.

Only Rohit and De Kock could handle the RCB bowlers

Mumbai Indians got off to a great start with skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 28 balls, five fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock scoring 56 not out in the powerplay. But in the next over, De Cock (24 runs, 23 balls, four fours) was playing cautiously against Chahal’s leg spin but he was once again bowled out by his ball, which was caught by Maxwell. This is the fifth time De Cock has fallen victim to Chahal.

Injured Rohit Chahal’s victim

Ishaan Kishan is not in form, he was at the crease. Kishan picked up Maxwell’s ball and hit it directly into the hands of Rohit, who was standing at the other end. This was bothering Rohit a lot and he had to take the services of a physio. He was ready to bat but gave the wicket to Maxwell on the next ball. Mumbai were 79 for two after 10 overs. Then Mumbai Indians needed a good partnership but it didn’t happen.

The wickets kept falling, hopes were dashed

After that, the team continued to lose wickets and the entire team was reduced to 111 runs. Chahal’s Google did wonders, making Kishan (09) his second victim and scoring 81 for three. Maxwell then knocked off Krinal Pandya’s (5) off-stump to bring Mumbai Indians’ score to 93 for four. Kiran Pollard came to the crease with Suryakumar Yadav (08) to bat. Maxwell’s ball hit Pollard’s pad and there was a strong appeal, but Kohli took a look after the umpires refused, upholding the umpire’s ‘not out’ decision. The pressure was mounting on the Mumbai Indians and Suryakumar played a bad shot and was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj. The ball hit his bat and the third man went into Chahal’s hands.

Hershal Patel completed it

The Mumbai Indians’ woes were mounting and Hardik Pandya came to bat who was playing only six balls, he caught Kohli trying to play Hershel Patel’s ball to the leg side. On the next ball, Patel bowled Pollard (7). He then struck Rahul Chahar leg-before on a hat-trick. Chahal then took his third wicket in the form of Jaspreet Bumrah and Patel dismissed Adam Milne to end Mumbai’s innings.

Bangalore’s left was such a thrill

Earlier, after being invited to bat, Kohli was aggressive from the start, hitting an attractive six to Trent Bolt on the second ball of the innings, bowling very economically, taking one wicket for 17 runs in four overs. Bumrah (3/36 in four overs) gave Mumbai Indians their first victory. In the second over, opener Devdutt Padikkal reached the pavilion without opening an account.

Kohli became the first 10 thousand

After that, Kohli hit 10,000 off Bumrah to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket (international, domestic and franchise). He has become the fifth and first Indian batsman to do so. Thus in the powerplay, RCB scored 48 runs for one wicket. Wicketkeeper-batsman Shrikar Bharat also took inspiration from his captain and scored 32 off 24 balls, including two fours and several sixes.

India were thus knocked out, Kohli was spared

Bharat hit both sixes in his innings on Rahul Chahar (1 for 33) but the same bowler ended his innings. After hitting the second six to Chahar, he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav in the deep cover on the next ball, which also ended the 68-run partnership for the second wicket. In the same over, Hardik Pandya missed an opportunity to dismiss Kohli and also lost a simple catch. Now Maxwell came to the crease and the team scored 82 for two in 10 overs.

Kohli and Maxi scored fifty runs

Kohli completed his half century during this period. He and Maxwell shared a 51-run stand for the third wicket. But Adam Mill broke the partnership in the 16th over by dismissing RCB skipper Kohli. AB de Villiers (11) showed intent as soon as he arrived and sent the second ball for a six, allowing Bumrah to score 13 runs in the over. Maxwell then completed his half-century with 17 runs in the next over, including two fours and a six. But Bumrah took the important wickets of both frozen batsman Maxwell and the dangerous looking De Villiers in the 1st over, otherwise the score could have been bigger.