MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs, keep playoff hopes alive

IPL 2022 MI vs SRH: Within the sixty fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 3 runs. With this win, their hopes of reaching the playoffs are nonetheless alive. He has 12 factors in 13 matches. He’s at quantity 8 within the factors desk. Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings even have 12 factors every, however each have higher web run charges than Hyderabad. Click on right here to see the total factors desk Click on Do it.

On this match performed at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gained the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 193 for six in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Mumbai Indians might rating solely 190 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs, Tim David scored 46 and Ishan Kishan scored 43 runs. Daniel Sams was dismissed after scoring 15 runs. Ramandeep Singh remained unbeaten on 14 runs in 6 balls. For Hyderabad, Umran Malik took 3 wickets for 23 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar took a wicket every. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the nineteenth over maiden and likewise took the wicket of Sanjay Yadav.

Earlier, Hyderabad had a foul begin, nevertheless it was dealt with by younger Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi. Priyam made 42 off 26 balls and Rahul scored 76 runs in 44 balls. He accomplished his fifty in 32 balls. Later, Nicholas Pooran additionally scored 38 runs in 22 balls at a quick tempo. The way in which these three had been enjoying, it was thought that Hyderabad’s rating could be past 200, however Mumbai’s bowlers, particularly Ramandeep Singh, made the staff come again. Ramandeep Singh took 3 wickets in 20 overs. Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah additionally managed to take a wicket every. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 8 runs in 7 balls.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians made 2 adjustments of their enjoying XI. Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav have been given an opportunity within the enjoying XI rather than Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Karthikeya. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has additionally made two adjustments in his enjoying XI. Priyam Garg has been included within the enjoying XI rather than Shashank Singh and Marco Yanson, Fazhalak Farooqui.

A complete of 18 matches have been performed in IPL between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Out of those, Mumbai Indians have gained 10 matches. On the identical time, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been profitable in profitable 8 matches.

On this match each the groups landed with these gamers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Taking part in XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazlhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Taking part in XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.