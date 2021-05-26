Mia Khalifa Gives a Shoutout to Pakistan After Her TikTok Gets Banned Without Any Official Reason





Pakistan: Former grownup star Mia Khalifa is agitated after Pakistan banned her TikTok account with none reasoning. She was knowledgeable about the identical from a Twitter person after which she expressed her shock and dismay over the information. Mia talked about that she was given no intimation earlier than the motion was taken by the Pakistani authorities and no purpose has been revealed behind their resolution. Additionally Learn – After Fb, Now Google and YouTube Say Will Comply With India’s Digital Guidelines

As reported by Al Jazeera, Pakistan has banned and unbanned TikTok twice. The final ban was lifted in April this 12 months after TikTok provided to ‘reasonable uploads’. The platform was banned for spreading ‘immoral and unethical’ content material up to now. Nonetheless, the rationale behind banning Mia Khalifa‘s account this time is unknown. She tweeted about the identical and wrote, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the nation. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter to any extent further for my Pakistani followers who need to circumvent fascism (sic)” Additionally Learn – Fb, Twitter to Stop Working in India From Tomorrow? Test Firm’s Official Assertion

Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the nation. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter to any extent further for my Pakistani followers who need to circumvent fascism 💕 Additionally Learn – Viral Video: Donkey Showers Love And Hugs Little Woman Who Raised It | WATCH — Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021

Mia loved recognition amongst 2.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok. She has been one of the vocal worldwide celebs on the web in current occasions who’ve tweeted her views on subjects starting from Farmers’ protests in India to the continued #FreePalestine motion. She just lately tweeted after Israel attacked the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Her tweet learn, “You’re proper, I’m privileged to sleep safely in my mattress tonight. However I vividly keep in mind residing by sirens, air strikes, floor shaking, partitions rattling in hideout basements, and destruction in Beirut due to unrest. I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say “pray for Lebanon (sic).”

You’re proper, I’m privileged to sleep safely in my mattress tonight. However I vividly keep in mind residing by sirens, air strikes, floor shaking, partitions rattling in hideout basements, and destruction in Beirut due to unrest. I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say “pray for Lebanon.” https://t.co/Yj7PQ4xzfe — Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa) May 12, 2021

Earlier this 12 months, when the federal government had banned using the web in elements of Delhi through the Farmers’ protest, Mia tweeted: “What within the human rights violations is happening?! They minimize the web round New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest (sic)”

What within the human rights violations is happening?! They minimize the web round New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

The actor enjoys round 8 lakh followers on YouTube and three.7 million followers on Twitter.