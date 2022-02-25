Miami Beach restaurant crash kills 1, injures 6 when ‘elderly woman’ crashes car into outdoor dining area



An “elderly woman” at an outdoor cafe in Miami Beach on Thursday night thwarted her parallel parking attempt and one person died while reviving her car, and six others were hospitalized.

Miami Beach Police told Gadget Clock Digital, “Preliminary information gathered indicates that an elderly woman was trying to parallel the park, but was rushed to the restaurant’s outdoor cafe area.” “The woman hit several tables, resulting in seven patients being taken to hospital. Unfortunately, one of the transported patients died at the hospital.”

It happened at a boutique pizza restaurant called Call Me Gabby during a dinner rush on Washington Avenue.

Videos taken from a high-rise apartment above the scene show dozens of flashing lights in the block, as well as a huge police presence, including a fire truck and an ambulance.

“This care only jams in tables and restaurants,” said one woman recording the video. “And all the cops are running in 30 seconds when we hear of an explosion.”

However, there was no sign of smoke or fire in the video. When he zoomed in, it was seen that the car had retreated to the sidewalk with the front bumper near the road.

Authorities closed the road between South Point Drive and 1st Street during their investigation.

A second video showed a huge police presence at the scene even after sunset.

The restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.