Miami hiring Michigan’s Gattis as o-coordinator



Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gatis to handle new Hurricane coach Mario Cristobal’s offense.

A man familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday that Gatis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. The man spoke on condition of anonymity because details of a deal are still being finalized, and no announcements from any school were forthcoming.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Gatis confirmed his decision in an interview with Athletic. “It had to be something special for me to give up something special, and that was it, man,” he said.

Gatis won the Broilers Award as the country’s top assistant coach last season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and first appearance in the college football playoffs.

Michigan is ranked 22nd per game at 6.39, averaging 214 yards per game, 15th best in big college football, and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

The news comes just days after Michigan coach Jim Harbagh announced his stay with Alma Mater after an interview with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbagh will now have to replace both of his coordinators from last year’s 12-2 team. Former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald left last month to become the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Gatis joined Harbing in Michigan in 2019 after working as an assistant coach in Alabama and Penn State.

In Penn State, he was passing the game coordinator and receiver coach. He has worked two seasons at Penn State with Joe Moorhead, who has been Cristobal’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons in Oregon.

Cristobal is expected to hire veteran assistant Kevin Steele as the defense coordinator. Steele was recently the defense coordinator at Auburn in 2020.

Cristobal, a former Hurricanes offensive lineman, left Oregon after four full seasons as head coach to return home to Miami in December.