Miami Instagram model not charged in boyfriend’s death ‘because of her privilege,’ brother alleges



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The family of the slain Miami 27-year-old Christian Tobechuku “Toby” Obumselli is demanding justice and claims that police have refused to accuse his Instagram model girlfriend Courtney Clinic of “convenience” because it is not a self-defense claim in a household. Incidents of violence that ended in his fatal stabbing.

Her attorney, meanwhile, has doubled down on her defense, and Gadget Clock Digital said Monday that “justice in this case demands that Courtney not face any charges.”

“Courtney still can’t explain exactly what happened before Toby was killed,” Jeffrey Obumselli, the victim’s brother, wrote on Instagram. “We have every reason to believe that his death was the result of unreasonable and unpleasant violence. We want to see justice done.”

Florida model Courtney Kleney is seen with her father at the Miami Hotel after her boyfriend was stabbed to death.

Kleinie, an Instagram and only fan model who uses Courtney Taylor’s name online, was caught in a blood-soaked video on her luxurious high-veranda after the incident but was not charged. TMZ received and published the photos last week.

“The bottom line is: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privileges as a wealthy white woman,” Jeffrey Obumselli wrote on Instagram. “Within 24 hours of Toby’s death, the detective in the case reached a premature conclusion that it was not a crime of violence.”

He also denounced a series of resurrected, old tweets from his brother, saying they had nothing to do with his death. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

One killed in Florida, model lover found in blood-soaked condition

But Kleiny, through his attorney, is coming back against Obumselli’s family’s statement that he was “murdered” and that he received special treatment.

“Courtney was not arrested because it was clear she was defending herself and was a victim of domestic violence,” her attorney, Frank Prieto, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday. “As a former Miami prosecutor [State Attorney’s Office]The fact that he was not arrested or charged indicates that he acted in self-defense during the investigation. “

He said his client was cooperating with investigators.

“Mr Obumselli was abusing Courtney mentally, emotionally and physically,” Preto told Gadget Clock Digital. “On that tragic night, there was a physical altercation and Courtney had no choice but to defend herself.”

“We understand the family wants ‘justice’, but justice demands in this case that Courtney should not face any charges,” he added. “It’s not a case of white or rich privilege; it’s a case of self-defense by a victim of domestic violence.”

The Florida mother, bikini model, defended the family during a gunfight during an armed home attack

Jeffrey Obumselly did not respond to multiple Gadget Clock Digital requests for comment. There were no lawyers representing his family.

In his Instagram post, he denounced the clinic for a pair of videos that emerged after the incident, one showing him covered in blood and the other showing him leaving the Miami Hotel lobby while facing the camera.

He wrote, “We saw a video of Courtney kissing her dog while I believed it was my brother’s blood, and my brother accidentally drank in a hotel bar while he was lying in the morgue.”

Kleney was filmed at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami on Friday, a few days after her boyfriend’s death, but she got up and left after the man holding the camera confronted her.

“Courtney’s statement about ‘drinking unintentionally’ is completely false,” Preto said. “Courtney was ‘not drinking unintentionally at the hotel bar.’ Courtney was sitting at an awkward table in the hotel lobby area where there was a bar. “

Her father ordered a drink for himself in town to “stay with his grieving daughter,” Preto said.

“They left because the woman was beating them for no reason,” he added. “It’s a shame that a member of the public will confront them without knowing what happened that evening.”

Miami based WPLG 10 The couple’s friends reported on Friday describing the “very rocky relationship” – although sources gave conflicting stories about who might be the aggressor. The couple reportedly broke up last month Miami Herald And began to sleep in the general area of ​​the Obumselli building.

Then on April 1, Miami police were sent to their apartment for a separate domestic call, citing local law enforcement sources, the paper said. Officers found signs of injuries to Klein’s arms and legs, but no arrests were made.

Despite the lack of charges following his brother’s death, Obsumeli described it as a “murder” and claimed that the “lack of transparency” surrounding the case “strongly indicates that foul play was involved.”

Miami police have released some details so far. They say a domestic dispute on Sunday, April 3, at the Obsumseli couple’s luxury apartment resulted in “a clear knife wound to the chest”. First responders rushed him to the nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police did not identify the clinic in their official statement Thursday, saying only that “a woman was at the scene and was interviewed by detectives” and that “a preliminary investigation has determined that both Mr Obumselli and the woman were involved in a physical altercation.”

A law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital that the clinic was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act for a mental health assessment after the incident. Under the law, details of such hospital admissions are confidential.

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.