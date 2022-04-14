Miami OnlyFans model Courtney Tailor’s self-defense claim is ‘self-serving,’ slain boyfriend’s lawyer says



The family attorney of a slain Miami man is arguing for protection from Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Taylor, who appeared covered in blood on a luxury high-porch as her boyfriend was stabbed to death in the chest.

“We believe her statements are self-serving in an effort to avoid any accountability for the use of deadly force,” Larry Handfield, a lawyer for Obumselli’s family, told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday. “While the family is still mourning Mr. Obumselli’s untimely death, we believe that once a full investigation is completed, Mrs. Clini will be held responsible for taking Mr. Obumselli’s life.”

After Christian Tobechuku “Toby” Obumselli, 27, died April 3, police said he stabbed her in the chest during an incident of domestic violence at the couple’s luxurious apartment in El Paraiso, overlooking the Biscayne Bay. She was a Texas native and sports fan who moved to Florida with Kleiny, reportedly following her Internet modeling career to work in cryptocurrency.

The tailor, whose real name is Courtney Kleney, was seen on camera wearing handcuffs and wet with blood, but was not charged. Handfield dismissed his self-defense claim as a “complaint” and said a thorough investigation would make it appear unfounded.

Frank Prieto, Kleiner’s attorney, maintained that his client had “no choice” but to survive a domestic violence and protect himself during a bloody quarrel.

“Courtney was not arrested because it was clear she was defending herself and was a victim of domestic violence,” he told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this week. “As a former Miami prosecutor [State Attorney’s Office]The fact that he was not arrested or charged indicates that he acted in self-defense during the investigation. “

TMZ received and published pictures of her on the balcony last week A few days later, he left the lobby of the Miami Hotel when someone sat down with his father and stared at the camera.

Miami-based WPLG 10 reported earlier this month that the couple’s friends described a “very rocky relationship” – although sources gave conflicting stories about who might be aggressive. According to the Miami Herald, the couple broke up last month and allegedly slept in a public area of ​​the Obumseli building.

Then on April 1, Miami police were sent to their apartment for a separate domestic call, citing local law enforcement sources, the paper said. Officers found signs of injuries to Klein’s arms and legs, but no arrests were made.

Miami police have released some details about the stabbing. They say a domestic dispute on Sunday, April 3, at the Obsumseli couple’s luxury apartment resulted in “a clear knife wound to the chest”. First responders rushed him to the nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the clinic in their official statement Thursday, saying only that “a woman was at the scene and was interviewed by detectives” and that “a preliminary investigation has determined that both Mr Obumselli and the woman were involved in a physical altercation.”

A law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital that the clinic was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act for a mental health assessment after the incident. Under the law, details of such hospital admissions are confidential.

Jeffrey Obumselli, the victim’s older brother, took issue with the lack of transparency in an Instagram post on Monday and complained that it “strongly suggests that foul play is involved.”

Despite the allegations, he called his brother’s death a “murder.”

“Courtney has not yet been able to explain exactly what happened before Toby was killed,” he wrote. “We have every reason to believe that his death was the result of unreasonable and unpleasant violence. We want to see justice done.”