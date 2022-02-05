Miami police officer hospitalized after attempt to arrest suspect



A Miami-Dade police officer was sent to the hospital Friday morning after he was assaulted while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect in a Miami hotel parking lot.

Two witnesses, guests at the hotel, told WSVN that the suspect tried to run away from the officers.

When the officers caught up with him, he began to tussle with one of them. The suspect was identified as Victor Hernandez.

MAN, GRANDSON FIND 2 SNIPER RIFLES MAGNET FISHING IN SOUTHERN MAIMI-DADE COUNTY

“He started running from them. He was like, ‘I didn’t do anything,'” said the suspect. “He was running in circles, and then eventually they end meeting up. He tried to get back in his car. They tried stopping him again. They kind of went one on one.”

Another guest said he and wife looked out the window and witnessed a policeman lying on the ground. The officer who was taken to the hospital was treated for head pain, but is in stable condition, according to WSVN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect remains at large.

Hernandez, 33, was reportedly last seen driving a white, dark tinted 2018 Honda Accord with a broken headlight on the driver’s side.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to be reported to 305-471-TIPS.