Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Miami dog was rescued after falling into the water from a shore while playing with its owner in a park. A video posted by the Miami Beach Fire Department shows rescuers descending the stairs, lifting the dog out of the water and placing it on his shoulder.

He climbed the stairs to the dry land before being handed over to another rescuer to return to his owner.

The meteorite hit is expected to fetch more than $ 200,000 at the Doughouse auction

This is not the first time a dog has been rescued after falling into the Florida Sea. In October, a group of friends were boating near Fort Lauderdale when they saw a white dog swimming in the ocean.

According to WSVN, a boy dived to rescue the dog, whose collar was still on. The team contacted the dog’s owners to bring him back safely.

“I was crying, I was crying,” the owner told WSVN. “I am very grateful to them for saving me such a big heartbreak.”

The dog named Zuko has since been given a high-visibility life jacket.