World

Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach
Written by admin
Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach

Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Miami dog was rescued after falling into the water from a shore while playing with its owner in a park. A video posted by the Miami Beach Fire Department shows rescuers descending the stairs, lifting the dog out of the water and placing it on his shoulder.

He climbed the stairs to the dry land before being handed over to another rescuer to return to his owner.

The meteorite hit is expected to fetch more than $ 200,000 at the Doughouse auction

This is not the first time a dog has been rescued after falling into the Florida Sea. In October, a group of friends were boating near Fort Lauderdale when they saw a white dog swimming in the ocean.

According to WSVN, a boy dived to rescue the dog, whose collar was still on. The team contacted the dog’s owners to bring him back safely.

“I was crying, I was crying,” the owner told WSVN. “I am very grateful to them for saving me such a big heartbreak.”

The dog named Zuko has since been given a high-visibility life jacket.

#Miami #puppy #saved #falling #ledge #beach

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Lynn C. Franklin, Literary Agent and Memoirist on Adoption, Dies at 74

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment