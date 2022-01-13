Michael Biehn Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Michael Biehn’s Net Worth and Wage?

Michael Biehn is an American actor, author, director, and producer who has a web value of $4 million. Biehn is greatest recognized for his roles in James Cameron movies, corresponding to Sergeant Kyle Reese within the first two movies within the “Terminator” franchise (1984–1991), Corporal Dwayne Hicks in “Aliens” (1986), and Lieutenant Hiram Coffey in “The Abyss” (1989). Michael has greater than 100 performing credit to his title, together with the movies “Tombstone” (1993), “The Rock” (1996), and “Grindhouse” (2007) and the tv sequence “The Runaways” (1978–1979), “The Magnificent Seven” (1998–2000), “Journey Inc.” (2002–2003), “Hawaii” (2008), and “24 Hour Rental” (2014).

Biehn wrote and directed the movies “The Blood Bond” (2010) and “The Sufferer” (2011), and he produced the movies “The Night time Customer” (2013), “Senseless” (2014), “Hidden within the Woods” (2014), “The Woman” (2016), “Psychophonia” (2016), “She Rises” (2016), “The Lincoln” (2016), “Altered Notion” (2017), “Cabaret of the Lifeless” (2017), and “Killer Weekend” (2020). Michael has additionally lent his voice to the video video games “Steel Gear” (1987), “Command & Conquer: Tiberian Solar” (1999), “Aliens: Colonial Marines” (2013), “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” (2013), and “Trials of the Blood Dragon” (2016).

Early Life

Michael Biehn was born on July 31, 1956, in Anniston, Alabama. He grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Lake Havasu Metropolis, Arizona, with mom Marcia, father Don (a lawyer,) sister Brooks, and brothers Steven and Jonathon. In highschool, he was a member of the basketball crew and drama membership. After commencement, Michael enrolled on the College of Arizona, the place he studied drama and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity, however he dropped out after two years to maneuver to Hollywood.

Profession

Biehn made his TV debut in 1977 with visitor-starring roles on “James at 16” and “Logan’s Run.” In 1978, he had an uncredited function in “Grease” and appeared within the movie “Coach” and the TV films “Zuma Seashore” and “A Hearth within the Sky.” From 1978 to 1979, Michael performed Mark Johnson on the NBC drama “The Runaways,” and in 1981, he co-starred with Lauren Bacall in “The Fan.” He then appeared within the movie “The Lords of Self-discipline” (1983) and visitor-starred in three episodes of “Hill Road Blues” (1984), and he performed Sergeant Kyle Reese in 1984’s “The Terminator” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. The movie grossed $78.3 million in opposition to a $6.4 million price range, and Biehn reprised his function in 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” which had a a lot greater price range ($94–102 million) and introduced in $520.9 million on the field workplace. Michael co-starred with Sigourney Weaver in 1986’s “Aliens,” one of many 12 months’s highest-grossing movies, then he starred in 1989’s “The Abyss” alongside Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Within the ’90s, Biehn appeared within the movies “Navy SEALs” (1990), “Timebomb” (1991), “K2” (1991), “Deadfall” (1993), “Jade” (1995), “Breach of Belief” (1995), and “Lifeless Males Cannot Dance” (1997), portrayed actual-life outlaw Johnny Ringo within the 1993 Western “Tombstone,” and co-starred with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in 1996’s “The Rock,” which grossed $335.1 million on the field workplace. He additionally appeared within the TV films “A Style for Killing” (1992), “Deep Crimson” (1994), “Conundrum” (1996), and “Asteroid” (1997), and from 1998 to 2000, he starred as Chris Larabee on the CBS Western “The Magnificent Seven.” Michael performed Judson Cross on the syndicated sequence “Journey Inc.” from 2002 to 2003, and in 2004, he starred as Sean Harrison on the NBC crime drama “Hawaii.” Round this time, he appeared within the movies “Cherry Falls” (2000), “The Artwork of Warfare” (2000), “Megiddo: The Omega Code 2” (2001), and “Clockstoppers” (2002) and the TV films “Chain of Command” (2000), “Borderline” (2002), and “The Legend of Butch & Sundance” (2004). Biehn performed Sheriff Hague within the “Planet Terror” phase of the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double characteristic “Grindhouse” in 2007, and he visitor-starred on “Legislation & Order: Legal Intent” in 2006 and “Legal Minds” in 2009.

In 2010, Michael appeared within the movies “Psych 9” and “Bereavement” in addition to “The Blood Bond,” which he wrote and directed. The next 12 months, he performed the police workplace father of Topher Grace and Anna Faris’ Matt and Wendy Franklin within the comedy “Take Me Residence Tonight,” and he appeared within the movies “The Divide,” “Puncture,” “The Sufferer” (which he wrote and directed), and “Yellow Rock.” Biehn starred in and government produced 2013’s “The Night time Customer,” and in 2014, he performed Buzz on the Canadian comedy sequence “24 Hour Rental” and appeared within the movies “The Legend of DarkHorse County,” “Tapped Out,” “The Darkish Forest,” and “Hidden within the Woods.” He starred in and government produced 2016’s “Psychopath” and “She Rises” and 2020’s “Killer Weekend,” and he appeared within the movies “The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Energy” (2015), “The Night time Customer 2: Heather’s Story” (2016), “The Shadow Impact” (2017), and “Crimson Handed” (2019). In 2020, Michael visitor-starred on the Disney+ “Star Wars” sequence “The Mandalorian.”

Private Life

Michael married actress Carlene Olson on July 11, 1980, and so they welcomed twin sons Taylor and Devon in 1984. Biehn and Olson divorced in 1987, then Michael wed Gina Marsh on January 1, 1988. Earlier than separating in 2008, Biehn and Marsh had two sons, Caelan (born in 1992) and Alexander (born in 2003). The divorce was finalized in 2014, and Michael married his “The Sufferer” co-star Jennifer Blanc on June 7, 2018. The couple has a son, Dashiell, who was born in 2015.

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Biehn acquired a Life Profession Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Movies, and the group gave him a Particular Award in 1991 and a Greatest Actor nomination for “Aliens” in 1987. He was introduced with a Time-Machine Honorary Award on the 2011 Sitges – Catalonian Worldwide Movie Competition, and in 2003, Michael and his “Aliens” castmates earned a DVD Unique Award nomination for Greatest Audio Commentary (New for DVD).