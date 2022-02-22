Michael Bloomberg warns Democrats ‘headed for a wipeout’ in midterms



Former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a scathing op-ed warning Tuesday that Democrats are “moving toward extinction” in the midterm elections this November.

Citing the recent withdrawal of three school board members in San Francisco, “America’s most liberal city,” Bloomberg argued that his party needed an “immediate course revision” that prioritized quality education over “political correctness” and “war on culture.” “

The recent political quake in San Francisco should be a wake-up call for the National Democratic Party, as the same fault line extends across the country and the tremors are increasing, Bloomberg wrote on the Bloomberg News site.

“First, the school board members failed to show any interest in reopening the schools even though it was clear that it was safe to do so – and those remote classes are pushing the students further back. Public schools have closed since the private schools reopened.”

“Badly imagining the social achievement gap is nothing more than a distant instruction. Parents know it and democratically elected officials need to show that they know it too,” he continued.

“Second, school board members seemed more concerned with political correctness than educating children. Instead of reopening the school, they changed their names, omitting the names of historical figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln before forcing them to protest.” Meanwhile, parents struggled to keep their heads above water to keep their children at home.

“Third, school board members voted to cancel merit-based admissions in one of the best-performing schools in the country,” he said. “Students were admitted based on their grades and exams until the board went to the lottery system. Make no mistake: reducing standards in the name of fairness only increases injustice and inequality. It doesn’t hurt schools. Voters understand that, and they will continue to give ballots to those who vote for candidates. “

Bloomberg says Democrats must acknowledge that schools have been closed for too long and that dropping standards is the wrong way to equity, otherwise they will lose their razor-thin majority in the House and Senate.

“Swing voters will decide the election by mid-2022, and at the moment, polls show they are moving away from Democrats,” he said.

San Francisco residents overwhelmingly approved last week in a vote to recall school board president Gabriela Lopez, vice president Fauga Moliga and commissioner Alison Collins.

Critics, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, argued that members pushed progressive politics rather than working for the best interests of children during the epidemic.

“Voters in this city have sent a clear message that the school board must focus on the need to provide a well-run school system above all else,” Breed said in a statement after the vote. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the necessary things well.”

Bloomberg’s comments echoed similar concerns after the withdrawal of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where panelist Donnie Deutsch argued that Democrats needed to “move away from extreme vigilance.”

“Democrats need to move away from the Super Awakening,” Deutsche Welle said “I mean, San Francisco is really saying what’s going on. You have three school board members who got 70% of the vote because they’re focusing on things like renaming schools. Voters don’t care. When it comes to schools, are they safe?” , Are they getting the right education … are the schools open? “

Host Joe Scarborough agrees that the awakened politics is “really hitting” Democratic candidates.