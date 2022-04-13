Michael Brantley’s clutch hit in 9th lifts Astros over D-backs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Jose Siri could have been content with a single in the ninth inning. For better or worse, it’s not the way he plays the game.

Siri spread the Astros with a rushing double that started a two-out rally, Michael Brantley returned it home after two batters and the Houston Arizona Diamondbacks were beaten 2-1 on Tuesday night.

“I knew it was a risk,” Siri said of his dash to second. “But sometimes, you have to take the risk to win the game.”

The game was tied at 1-1 in the ninth as the Astros rallied their rally against Mark Melancon (0-1), which began with a series double in the right-center. It looked like it would be the only singles but the 26-year-old never stopped as he scored the first base goal, rising to second due to a late Pavin Smith throw.

Jose Altouve followed with a walk and then Brantley pounded the first pitch, cutting a single on the left field for the third injury of the game to score Serie.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Presley managed the bottom of the ninth for his third save, working around a leadoff single from Seth Bear. To end it, Carson Kelly pressed out on a high fastball.

“We’ve won another close,” said Houston manager Dusty Baker. “It’s one of the secrets to winning this thing – you have to win the people closest to you.”

Siri, batting in ninth place, gave the Astros a 1-0 lead with a 456-foot homer landing in the left-handed concourse.

Brantley said Siri was a guy who “pushed the envelope” and no one was surprised when he took the extra bag in the ninth, even after stealing it out in the seventh.

“That’s the way he plays,” Brantley said. “He’s been playing like this since he came here, the first day.”

Diamondbacks leveled the score in the sixth when Christian Walker hit his own undoubted drive in the left-field seat. But it was the only major blow to Arizona’s struggling offense, batting just .130 through five games.

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bamgarner dropped one run and five hits in five innings, two walks and two strikeouts.

Luis Garcia threw four scoreless innings for Houston. Hector Neris (1-0) finished eighth without a score.

Seeing Storm

Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Storm faces his former teammate for the first time since leaving Houston in the off-season.

Strom successfully ran as the Astros’ pitching coach from 2014-21. Over the past four seasons, Houston has led the Majors with 5,339 strikeouts and 277 quality starts. The Astros were second in that span with a 3.60 ERA.

Move

Diamondbacks calls INF Yoni Hernandez and sends 1B / 3B Drew Ellis to Renault in Triple. Ellis hit one of eight balls and hit four times in the season-starting series against the Padres.

Instructor’s room

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. was on the field before the game and threw 25 times from 60 feet. He is trying to come back from the flexor strain that survived last season’s playoffs. … Baker told reporters that DH Jordan Alvarez was “in the weather” and not at the ballpark. Baker said some coaches were also ill.

Diamondbacks: RHP Jack Galen was originally scheduled to start his first season on Tuesday, but he was scratched on Monday due to a small cut on the thumb of his right hand. Arizona manager Torre Lovullo told reporters that Galen is likely to play against the Mets in New York this weekend.

Coming next

The Astros and Diamondbacks ended their two-game series with a one-day game on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.00).