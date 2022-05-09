Michael Chandler delivers brutal knockout to Tony Ferguson with front kick



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Michael Chandler returned to the winning column at UFC 274 on Saturday night when he smashed Tony Ferguson with a brutal front kick in their lightweight bout.

After losing back-to-back bouts to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gethez, Chandler may have struggled to make a comeback in the lightweight title. Oliveira and Getheze heading UFC 274. Oliveira snatched the light weight belt after losing weight but still defeated Getheje. The belt has been emptied.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Chandler picked up his second win at the UFC.

“I don’t even know if I’ve seen it right now [landed] Face and flips back a couple [after] “Sometimes I think fights go exactly the way you want them to,” he told a post-fight press conference via Sherdog.

Charles Olivera loses weight in UFC 274 title fight

“Sometimes you’re in your normal box that you always use and it works, sometimes it doesn’t work. And sometimes you throw something that you never thought possible, you’ll never land, just throw someone away.” “

Chandler called Olivera after his fight and said the two had an “unfinished business”.

“I lost to him, but I think we have unfinished business. I got into this game to be a champion. I got into this game to get 12 pounds of leather and gold around my waist, and I would love to say UFC. On top of that,” he said. Said.

He added that the fight against Connor McGregor would be something he would also be interested in.