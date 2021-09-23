Entertainment

Michael K. Williams may win acting award posthumously

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Michael K. Williams may win acting award posthumously
Written by admin
Michael K. Williams may win acting award posthumously

Michael K. Williams may win acting award posthumously

Beloved ‘The Wire’ star Michael K. was found dead on September 6. Williams has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for the recently canceled HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” If he wins—and he’s a bit favorite over Tobias Menzies from “The Crown”—it won’t be because Emmy voters wanted to award him a posthumous award. The Emmy voting period ended before Williams’ death.

#Michael #Williams #win #acting #award #posthumously

Click to rate this post!
[Total: Average: ]
READ Also  Sushant Singh Rajput DP Change Bollywood: The profile photo of Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook account has changed, fans are asking - who did this? - Sushant Singh Rajput account's Facebook DP changed, angry fans surprised

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment