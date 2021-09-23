Michael K. Williams may win acting award posthumously
Beloved ‘The Wire’ star Michael K. was found dead on September 6. Williams has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for the recently canceled HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” If he wins—and he’s a bit favorite over Tobias Menzies from “The Crown”—it won’t be because Emmy voters wanted to award him a posthumous award. The Emmy voting period ended before Williams’ death.
#Michael #Williams #win #acting #award #posthumously
Click to rate this post!
[Total: Average: ]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.