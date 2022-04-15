Michael King bails out Aroldis Chapman, saves Yankees’ win over Blue Jays



Michael King avoided a base-loaded, no-out jam created by Aroldis Chapman to defend the New York Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night after Luis Severino was the first pitcher to dismiss Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three. Bar

Guerrero was out four times for the first time in his career, after hitting three homers and one night for 4 for 4.

Transferring a 3-0 lead, Chapman threw just four of 16 pitches for the strike. He has walked the following three batsmen in the Toronto order: Cavan Bigio, Santiago Espinal and pinch-hitter Matt Chapman.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone fired Chapman on behalf of the 26-year-old right-handed king.

“It’s a tough call,” Boone said, pulling Chapman. “I felt like he could get out of it.”

In the first save of his big league career, King George Springer was struck out on three pitches, throwing a fastball for a third strike.

“One ton of adrenaline and then knowing you have to execute,” King said.

Along with Guerrero in the on-deck circle, Bo Beachet took a dakka strike, then hit a soft liner to second baseman DJ Lemahiu, who threw early to double Chapman for the final. The Yankees shut down Toronto for the second time in a four-match series.

“He was awesome,” Boone said. “Of course it was huge to come up against the people he was coming against, to do what he did there with Springer, and then go ahead and get some soft communication from Bo.”

“It made you nervous about going to the outfield, but the DJ looked like he got a really good lesson in it and turned it into a great double play.”

King’s escape law continues to be a strong start for Bullpen in New York. The Yankees closed their first homestead with a 1.30 ERA through their first 34 2/3 innings.

Severino (1-0) gave up two hits, six hits and two walks in five innings. Lucas Luetge, Miguel Castro, Clay Holmes and Chad Green followed up before the ninth inning drama.

After a 95-minute rain delay, Severino also got his first win against Toronto as a starting pitcher since September 22, 2019. He has pitched 83 pitches, 18 more than his season debut against Boston on Saturday and averaged 97.4 miles per hour for 33 fastballs.

“Trevino, (pitching coach Matt) Blake and I (Guerrero) did a great job trying to see the weakness,” Severino said. “He’s a great hitter. So great as long as you can hold him.”

Jose Trevino hit RBI singles Maren and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the third and fifth innings of Kevin Gausman (0-1) and also hit three and scored Trevino’s hits. The No. 8-9 Heaters of New York entered with an RBI of 4 for 43.

Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI groundout to the eighth.

Guerrero hit the first during a change, took a third strike in the outer corner in the third and whipped over another Severino change in the fifth. He hit out a slider from the eighth opening home.

“You have to give Severino credit, he had the stuff today,” said Toronto manager Charlie Montoya.

Gaussman allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He hit nine and did not walk a single one.

Instructor’s room

Blue Jays: Of Theoskar Hernandez was placed on the left diagonal strain in the 10-day IL, and manager Charlie Monteiro is hopeful that it will be a brief absence. Hernandez was injured in the sixth inning on Wednesday. … RHP Ryan Boruki (right hamstring pressure) will throw an innings in a simulated game at the Spring Training Complex in Dunedin on Friday. … INF Gosuke Katoh was brought back from Buffalo in Triple instead of Hernandez

The next one is coming

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0, 9.00 ERA) Athletics will start against RHP Dalton Jefferies (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in Toronto on Friday night.

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 8.10 ERA) will start against Orioles RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on Friday night in Baltimore. Montgomery returned 103 miles per hour from Boston’s Gender Boguarts to his left knee on Sunday.