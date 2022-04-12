Michael Lorenzen has strong Angels debut in victory over Marlins



Michael Lorenzen has been looking forward to making his first start for his hometown team since signing with Los Angeles Angeles last November.

The right-hander confirmed that it was memorable.

Lorenzen allowed one run in two six-over hits in his Angels debut innings as Los Angeles beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Monday night.

“I don’t get this opportunity anymore. Your first start for your own city team has only been once, so I went for it. Fortunately, it’s gone my way,” said Lorenzen, who made seven outs in his first start. Since 2020. “I told myself to attack, to attack, to attack and you’re either going to give up 10 homers or you’re going to go deeper into the game with a lower pitch count.”

In addition to getting support from family and friends who were sitting in a suite, Lorenzen (1-0) got some help from his offense. Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer to give Los Angeles an early lead in the first inning.

Joe Adele also went deep for the Angels, who bounced back after losing three of four to defending AL champion Houston in the season-early series.

Jesus Sanchez is responsible for both runs of the Marlins with a pair of single homers. Miami manager Don Mattingley was expelled in fourth place for arguing with plate umpire Nick Mahrali.

Lorenzen, who grew up in Anaheim and moved to Fullerton, Cal State, signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds last November after seven seasons with the Angels. This is the first time since his 2015 rookie season that he has been considered a regular starting pitcher after initially being used outside of bullpen for the past six years.

This is the first time since July 9, 2015, against the Marlins, that he has played at least six innings.

Lorenzen’s only costly mistake came in the fourth, when Sanchez drove a hanging cutter over the center-field fence.

Lorenzen (1-0) used six pitches and eventually threw his sinker for 20 strikes in 28 overs.

“I loved every bit of his performance,” said Angels manager Joe Madden. “I’ve seen him a lot in the National League. I’ve never seen him dominate like that. He worked as a bowling-ball sinker. He plays all the time. The authorities don’t like it.”

Shohei Ohtani led the Angels with his first single and finished second with his first stolen base of the season. Max Stacey walks in with two outs before Marsh joins Eliza Hernandez’s fastball in the middle.

It was Marsh’s third major league home run, but the first on home boundary at Angel Stadium.

Adele, who was 9 for zero and struck out seven times in the season-opening series against Houston, made it 4-0 at the center with a second shot.

“I’m finally in the swing of things,” he said. “I was trying to make the first couple games a little more.”

Hernandez (0-1) went for four innings and allowed four runs on five hits, including six strikeouts.

“It took him a while to get going. Once he got his breaking balls and off-speed pitches, he did a great job,” Mattingley said.

Angels Marsh and Adele added eighth runs in RBI doubles.

The Los Angeles pitchers retired at 17 until Sanchez returned home with two outs in the ninth inning to Riseel Iglesias.

Trout out

Angels slugger Mike Trout did not play due to stomach problems that affected him last week. Madden said the All-Star outfielder is needed off the bench, but doesn’t want to risk starting him earlier this season.

For newcomers

Lorenzen’s outing has boosted a great start to the season for the Angels rotation. The starters allowed only six earned runs in 24 1/3 innings. Opponent’s batting average.155.

Tossed

Mattingley was fired for arguing over ball and strike.

“I thought it was fast,” he said. “That wasn’t my first argument tonight. Usually you get a little too much rope, but obviously not tonight.”

Instructor’s room

Marlins: DH / OF Avisail Garcia was scratched from the lineup due to soft back. Mattingley said he did not expect Garcia’s injury to be serious, but he could be ruled out on Tuesday as Wednesday is a holiday.

Angels: 2B David Fletcher came out in the seventh inning due to left buttock stiffness. … According to coach Mike Frosted, Off Taylor Ward (left groin strain) is on his way off the injured list when he deserves to return this weekend.

Coming next

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (6-9, 6.61 ERA in 2021) 17 career road outings, 1-6 with 7.03 ERA with eight starts.

ANGELES: LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.62) was originally scheduled to make his season debut against the Astros last Friday, but his start was delayed due to arm pain.