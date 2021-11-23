Michael Strahan to Join Next Blue Origin Space Flight
“Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan has signed up billionaire Jeff Bezos and actor William Shatner to board the next Blue Origin spaceflight to the edge of space, a private company said Tuesday.
The Blue Origin rocket company, founded by Mr. Bezos, said Tuesday that a third flight with a human crew would begin in early December. The spaceflight will have six passengers, two more than the company’s previous two crew flights, and follow several other private launches this year, as billionaire-backed companies compete to send rich tourists to space giants.
Mr Strahan covered Blue Origin’s first crew flight, in July, from the company’s launch site in West Texas. On Tuesday, he told his colleagues on “Good Morning America” that when the company approached him to join the flight, he said “without hesitation.”
“I believe that innovative, creative, pioneering in aviation, is now the way to travel in space,” Mr. Strahan said on the show Tuesday. “And it’s going to take a while, but I’m sure it will bring a lot of technological advancement and innovation to us here on earth, and I want to be a part of it.”
Mr Strahan said he had met other members of the crew on the zoom and had fitted them for the spacesuit.
Blue Origin invited two guests for its next spaceflight, Mr. Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, who became the first American in space in 1951. The other four passengers paid for their seats. Blue Origin spokeswoman Sarah Blask declined to comment on how much she paid.
Other crew members include the first parent-child duo to fly in space: Lane Base, the technology investor who founded Base Ventures and Advisory Company, and Cameron Base’s father, content creator.
Cameron Base, who uses his / her pronouns, said in a YouTube video he posted on Tuesday: . ”
Blue Origin said the other passengers will be Evan Dick, an engineer and investor, and Dylan Taylor, president and chief executive officer of the space research company Voyager Space.
The founder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, Mr. Bezos was a passenger on the company’s first flight with a human crew in July. That same month, another private spaceflight company, Virgin Galactic, took the company’s founder, Richard Branson, to the edge of space and back.
Blue Origin completed its second crew flight in October. The crew included William Shatner, who became the oldest person to fly in space in the 90’s. Another passenger, Glenn de Vries, died in a plane crash in New Jersey less than a month later.
The third flight will take off from West Texas on December 9. Next year, three passengers plan to reach the International Space Station on a rocket developed by the third space flight company, SpaceX, on the space purchased by the company Axiom Space.
