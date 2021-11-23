Michael Strahan to Join Next Blue Origin Space Flight

“Good Morning America” ​​co-host Michael Strahan has signed up billionaire Jeff Bezos and actor William Shatner to board the next Blue Origin spaceflight to the edge of space, a private company said Tuesday.

The Blue Origin rocket company, founded by Mr. Bezos, said Tuesday that a third flight with a human crew would begin in early December. The spaceflight will have six passengers, two more than the company’s previous two crew flights, and follow several other private launches this year, as billionaire-backed companies compete to send rich tourists to space giants.

Mr Strahan covered Blue Origin’s first crew flight, in July, from the company’s launch site in West Texas. On Tuesday, he told his colleagues on “Good Morning America” ​​that when the company approached him to join the flight, he said “without hesitation.”

“I believe that innovative, creative, pioneering in aviation, is now the way to travel in space,” Mr. Strahan said on the show Tuesday. “And it’s going to take a while, but I’m sure it will bring a lot of technological advancement and innovation to us here on earth, and I want to be a part of it.”