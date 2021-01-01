Michael Vaughan at Lord’s Test: Michael Vaughan criticized Root’s captaincy for defensive field placement in Lord’s Test; IND vs ENG: This is the fear of Bumrah’s batting … England had more fielders on the border than Shabha Pant
The former cricketer is yet to digest the victory of the Indian team against England two days ago. Especially former captain Michael Vaughan. After a humiliating 151-run defeat to Vaughan Lords, Joe Root was seen pulling the trigger on him, declaring England a one-sided victory before the tour. He has strongly criticized the English team’s strategy.
Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) added 89 runs for the ninth wicket as India declared their second innings at 298 for eight. The Indian team had set a target of 272 for victory against England on the 5th day after lunch. In reply, England were bowled out for 120 and India won by 151 runs. Now the third Test between the two teams will be played in Leeds from 25 August.
India set a target of 272 runs in 60 overs against England on the fifth and final day of the match. Mohammad Siraj (4 for 32), Jaspreet Bumrah (3 for 33), Ishant Sharma (2 for 13) and Mohammad Shami (1 for 13) all bowled out England for 120 in the 52nd over.
