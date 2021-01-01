Michael Vaughan at Lord’s Test: Michael Vaughan criticized Root’s captaincy for defensive field placement in Lord’s Test; IND vs ENG: This is the fear of Bumrah’s batting … England had more fielders on the border than Shabha Pant

The former cricketer is yet to digest the victory of the Indian team against England two days ago. Especially former captain Michael Vaughan. After a humiliating 151-run defeat to Vaughan Lords, Joe Root was seen pulling the trigger on him, declaring England a one-sided victory before the tour. He has strongly criticized the English team’s strategy.

He said in an interview that on the 5th day where Root needed to be aggressive, Joe Root became completely defensive. He has shared his targets regarding field placement, especially against Jaspreet Bumrah. Vaughan said – When Bumrah was batting, more fielders were placed on the boundary for him than Shab Pant. It was weird to watch. It also felt weird because you had an experienced bowler in James Anderson who played more than 100 Tests. So how can you make such a mistake?



The rise of Indian players in the Test rankings, the leap of Rahul-Siraj, what is the position of Kohli

Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) added 89 runs for the ninth wicket as India declared their second innings at 298 for eight. The Indian team had set a target of 272 for victory against England on the 5th day after lunch. In reply, England were bowled out for 120 and India won by 151 runs. Now the third Test between the two teams will be played in Leeds from 25 August.

What happened on the field between Bumrah and Anderson? KL Rahul reveals secrets

India set a target of 272 runs in 60 overs against England on the fifth and final day of the match. Mohammad Siraj (4 for 32), Jaspreet Bumrah (3 for 33), Ishant Sharma (2 for 13) and Mohammad Shami (1 for 13) all bowled out England for 120 in the 52nd over.

IND vs ENG 2021 Lord’s Test Highlights: Bumrah, Shami and Siraj dominate India’s historic 151-run victory in Lord’s Test

