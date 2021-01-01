Michael Vaughan criticizes Virat Kohli for dismissing Virat Kohli: Michael Vaughan criticizes Virat Kohli for dismissing Virat Kohli

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the manner in which Virat Kohli was dismissed. On the fourth day of the Lord’s Test, Kohli was caught behind the wicket by Sam Curran. Vaughan has said that this is not ‘good batting’. Vaughan has advised Kohli to be more careful about off-stumps.Kohli made a good start to his innings but was caught by wicketkeeper Jose Butler off Sam Curran before lunch. At that time, India’s score was 55 for 3.

Michael Vaughan said in a BBC podcast that on the last tour, Kohli had an idea of ​​where his offstump was. The Indian captain had a lot of success on the England tour. However, this time Kohli’s touch has been lost somewhere.

Vaughan said, ‘Very good bowling, bad batting. Virat Kohli is a better player than this. When he had success in England on the last tour, he knew where his offstump was. His trigger movement was off-stump direction and he was aware of it.

The former England captain feels he has lost somewhere in Kohli’s batting this time around. “So far in this series I think he has no idea of ​​his off-stump because he’s going too far and his head is also going beyond him,” he said. He seems to be catching his off-stump around the fourth or fifth stump. They need to balance that.

Vaughan said, ‘Kohli played wide ball. This is what Kohli wants the England bowlers to do. He will bowl around the fifth stump and the Indian captain is expected to tease him. And so did Kohli.