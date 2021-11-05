michael-vaughan-denies-all-allegations-on-him-for-azeem-rafiq-racism-dispute-ecb-takes-strong-action-against-yorkshire – Controversy escalates over Azim Rafiq racism case, says English veteran

Michael Vaughan has denied the allegations against him on the racism case of Azim Rafiq. Apart from this, the ECB has also banned county club Yorkshire, taking big action.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has revealed that he has been accused of racist behavior by former Yorkshire player Azim Rafiq. He, however, vehemently denied the allegations and said that he would “fight” till the end to get his name removed from the list.

In a ‘Daily Telegraph’ column, Vaughan admitted that he was the “former player” he was referring to in the investigation into Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism in the Yorkshire team.

Yorkshire’s Azim Rafiq said in the report that he told a group of Asian players, including Rafiq, “There are so many players like you in this group, we need to do something about it.”

The alleged incident occurred when Yorkshire took the field during a match against Nottinghamshire in 2009. This was Rafiq’s first season as a professional player.

“I completely and categorically deny that I ever used those words,” he wrote in the column. I have nothing to hide. The word ‘this group’ was never used.

“Anyone trying to remember words that were said 10 years ago would be wrong, but I am adamant that those words were not used,” he said. If Rafiq believes that something was said at that time which could harass him, then it is completely his belief.

The captain, who led England to the 2005 Ashes title, said he would “fight till the end” to prove his innocence.

In addition, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) banned Yorkshire County from hosting international matches after the club failed to act on former player Azim Rafiq’s allegations of racial abuse.

These allegations of the player were proved true in an independent investigation, due to which the ECB also termed the attitude of the club as ‘disgusting’. The ECB’s decision came a day after Yorkshire player Gary Ballance admitted to using racial slurs against his former teammate Rafiq.

The ECB also banned Balance from England’s selection for an indefinite period. Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton, on the other hand, resigned from his position over the controversy over allegations of racism against the English county club.

Hutton cited the club’s refusal to apologize and reluctance to accept these claims as the reasons for his decision. “Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club with immediate effect,” Hutton said on Friday.