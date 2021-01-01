Michael Vaughan on Manchester Test: Don’t tell me the Manchester Test was canceled for any reason other than the IPL; Michael Vaughan says, Irfan Pathan responds: Irfan Pathan gave the correct answer to Michael Vaughan, saying – If I have broken my teeth, should I blame IPL for that?

Highlights Manchester Test canceled before tossing

The move was prompted by the outbreak of corona in the Indian camp

India are 2-1 up in the five-match Test series

London

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says the Manchester Test was canceled due to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The 5th and final Test of the series between India and England was canceled due to a corona eruption at Team India’s camp.

Vaughan wrote on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, ‘IPL teams are flying in chartered planes. The UAE will have mandatory quarantine for days. And IPL will start from 7th day !!! Can anyone tell me that there could be other reasons besides IPL to cancel the Test.

Amid fears of Covid-1 of, the 5th Test between India and England (India v England 5th Test) was canceled after all the riots. Cricket fans will be disappointed with the end of the thrilling series. The Indian team was leading the series 2-1 and was also a contender for victory in the Manchester Test.

Former all-rounder of the Indian team Irfan Pathan has tried to give Vaughn an accurate reply in gestures. Ezrafan tweeted under the hashtag Easytarget (#easytarget), ‘Should I blame the IPL if I lose my teeth?’

Earlier, in a column in The Telegraph, Vaughan said, “Honestly, it’s all about money and the IPL. The test has been canceled because the players should be afraid of corona infection and lose the IPL. In a week we will watch the IPL and the players will be smiling and happy.” But they had to rely on PCR testing.

Team India will play ODI and T20 series against England next year

The Indian team will tour England next year where they will play a series of 3 T20 and ODI matches. It is expected that the Indian team will play this Test match on the same tour. However, no official statement has been received from the BCCI or the ECB so far.