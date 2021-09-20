Michaela Coyle wins her first Emmy Award

After it was controversially rejected by the Golden Globes, the HBO limited series “I May Destroy You” received some measure of award justice when it received six Primetime Emmy nominations.

And on Sunday night, Michaela Koel — its creator, writer, co-director and star — won her first Emmy Award for limited series writing. it also made him first black woman To win in that category.

In his acceptance speech, Coyle told the audience to “write a story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable.”