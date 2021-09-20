Michaela Coyle wins her first Emmy Award
After it was controversially rejected by the Golden Globes, the HBO limited series “I May Destroy You” received some measure of award justice when it received six Primetime Emmy nominations.
And on Sunday night, Michaela Koel — its creator, writer, co-director and star — won her first Emmy Award for limited series writing. it also made him first black woman To win in that category.
In his acceptance speech, Coyle told the audience to “write a story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable.”
“I dare you,” she continued. “Visibility these days somehow equals success. Don’t be afraid to disappear from us, us, for a while, and see what comes to you in silence. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault. Am.”
Soon after Cuckoo won, he was greeted by Cynthia Erivo, one of his former co-stars in his first series, “Chewing Gum”. Olivia Colman, who later starred in “The Crown” salute to the cuckoo In her own acceptance speech for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.
“I May Destroy You” racked up all of its nominations in the stacked limited series category: Best Limited Series and Best Actress (Cuckoo), Supporting Actor (Papa Essidu), Writing (Koel) and twice for Directing (Cuckoo) Sam) Miller for the episode “Ego Death” and Sam Miller for “Ey’s Eyes’ Eyes”).
New York Times TV critic Mike Hale wrote, “‘I May Destroy You’ is a coming-of-age story, a generational snapshot and a poignant, gentle salute to the core value of friendship when you are young and unemployed.” June 2020. “Its plot is built around a vaguely remembered rape (based on Cuckoo’s own experience), and processes of recovery and investigation. But the show just isn’t that.”
