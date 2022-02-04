Michele Morrone makes his Indian debut upcoming song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ starring ‘365 Days’ star Mikel Morone and Jacqueline Fernandez will be released soon. The teaser of this song will be released on February 8, 2022.” About this song Tony Kakkar says that “It is an honor to work with Mikel Morone and Jacqueline Fernandez. This fresh pairing is enough to set independent music on fire. ‘Mud Mud Ke’ is one such song that will make people dance and apart from this the song has some surprises for the listeners.

On this song, Neha Kakkar says that “Music is a big part of the identity of our country and it is amazing to have Mikel Morone with Jacqueline Fernandez. There is something new to do in every song and the song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ gave me that opportunity for which I am grateful. I am sure a hit song is on your way.

Jacqueline Fernandez says, “It is wonderful to welcome Mikel Morone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While country music identities are changing and the world gets smaller, it’s fitting for Mikel to join us. Congratulations to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music world with this unique collaboration.

“I am grateful for such a warm welcome,” says Mikel Morono. I know that the music of India has a wide reach and defines the heritage of the country. It is indeed an honor to be a part of the music industry that entertains listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

READ Also Gauahar Khan Trolled For Sharing Dance Video During Ramadan, Zaid Leaves a Protective Comment Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Michele Morrone makes his Indian debut with Desi Music Factory’s upcoming song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 17:49 [IST]