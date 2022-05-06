Sports

Michelle Beadle says LeBron James slid into her DMs after his feelings were hurt

20 hours ago
Former ESPN personality Michelle Biddle has dropped criticism of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Beadle pulled on that controversial thread during an appearance Session podcast with Renee PacquiaoWhere the former ESPN pundit cites a story in which LeBron slides over his critique of choice over LBJ’s infamous ‘decision’ in his DM.

TV personality Michelle Biddle is participating in the 8th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at Microsoft Square on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Leon Bennett / Wire Image)

“I made fun of ‘The Decision,’ and I was one of almost a million people who did,” Biddle said.

“It was ridiculous, and I remember … I got a DM who said, ‘Why are you so bad at me on television?’ And I laughed at it somehow. I didn’t even think about it. “

According to Biddle, other members of the sports media have proved the truth of the message from The King whenever they have made any criticism on his way.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to overtake Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon in the second half of the NBA basketball game on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

In his case, LeBron has gone as far as to try to dismiss Biddle from ESPN.

“Of course, I took it personally, it was personal, he wanted to fire me, he tried to do it,” Biddle said.

He added, “But then I found out that when all of this sort of thing came out, I would get messages or texts or videos from people like that, this kind of thing was happening to them.”

Although Biddle has proven to be a fiery commentator – often on the wrong side of the debate – the fragile ego displayed by LeBron is absolutely deadly.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

(AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

“He was tiny and he would try to make some kind of impact, whether small or whatever, just an effect.”

