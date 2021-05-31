Michelle Bridges and Celebrity Apprentice co-stars David Genat and Camilla Franks at Fashion Week
Michelle Bridges swaps gymnasium gear for an elegant black ensemble as she poses together with her Celebrity Apprentice co-stars David Genat and Camilla Franks at Australian Fashion Week
Michelle Bridges teamed up together with her Celebrity Apprentice Australia co-stars at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on Monday.
The previous Greatest Loser star, 50, confirmed off her gym-honed determine in a decent black ensemble as she posed with David Genat and Camilla Franks.
The mother-of-one wore a black, long-sleeved high which clung near her physique and ruffled at the waist.
The casually stylish high additionally included a deep v-neck design that confirmed off ample cleavage and a ribbon sash.
Michelle paired it with a skin-tight, black pencil skirt that sat simply previous knee size on her trim pins.
She completed the look with a ache of snakeskin heels with a mid-height heel and a pointed design.
Michelle opted for a warm-toned make-up palette consisting of peachy blush and a nude lipstick.
Mannequin David, 41, regarded edgy in a rock-inspired ensemble composed of black skinny denims and a black satin blazer.
He wore an attention-grabbing shirt with an inventive bohemian sample in muted inexperienced and gold tones, and had on sun shades for further edge.
Camilla, 45, stood out in white wide-legged pants with a corseted design at the waist including curiosity.
She teamed the trousers with a blazer in the identical color, beneath which she wore an animal print high.
The designer wore her blonde hair out in unfastened waves and selected a gentle make-up palette with pale pink lipstick.
