Michelle Bridges and Celebrity Apprentice co-stars David Genat and Camilla Franks at Fashion Week

By | May 31, 2021
0 Comment

Michelle Bridges and Celebrity Apprentice co-stars David Genat and Camilla Franks at Fashion Week

Michelle Bridges swaps gymnasium gear for an elegant black ensemble as she poses together with her Celebrity Apprentice co-stars David Genat and Camilla Franks at Australian Fashion Week

By Marta Jary For Each day Mail Australia

Revealed: | Up to date:

Michelle Bridges teamed up together with her Celebrity Apprentice Australia co-stars at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on Monday.

The previous Greatest Loser star, 50, confirmed off her gym-honed determine in a decent black ensemble as she posed with David Genat and Camilla Franks.

The mother-of-one wore a black, long-sleeved high which clung near her physique and ruffled at the waist.   

Stars: Michelle Bridges teamed up with her Celebrity Apprentice Australia co-stars at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on Monday. Pictured with David Genat and Camilla Franks

Stars: Michelle Bridges teamed up together with her Celebrity Apprentice Australia co-stars at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on Monday. Pictured with David Genat and Camilla Franks

The casually stylish high additionally included a deep v-neck design that confirmed off ample cleavage and a ribbon sash. 

Michelle paired it with a skin-tight, black pencil skirt that sat simply previous knee size on her trim pins. 

She completed the look with a ache of snakeskin heels with a mid-height heel and a pointed design. 

Looking good: The mother-of-one wore a black, long-sleeved top which clung close to her physique and ruffled at the waist

Wanting good: The mother-of-one wore a black, long-sleeved high which clung near her physique and ruffled at the waist

Skirting the issue: Michelle paired it with a skin-tight, black pencil skirt

Skirting the difficulty: Michelle paired it with a skin-tight, black pencil skirt

Peachy! Michelle opted for a warm-toned makeup palette consisting of peachy blush and a nude lipstick

Peachy! Michelle opted for a warm-toned make-up palette consisting of peachy blush and a nude lipstick

Michelle opted for a warm-toned make-up palette consisting of peachy blush and a nude lipstick. 

Mannequin David, 41, regarded edgy in a rock-inspired ensemble composed of black skinny denims and a black satin blazer. 

He wore an attention-grabbing shirt with an inventive bohemian sample in muted inexperienced and gold tones, and had on sun shades for further edge. 

A look: Camilla, 45, stood out in white wide-legged pants with a corseted design at the waist adding interest

A glance: Camilla, 45, stood out in white wide-legged pants with a corseted design at the waist including curiosity

Edge: Model David, 41, looked edgy in a rock-inspired ensemble composed of black skinny jeans and a black satin blazer

Edge: Mannequin David, 41, regarded edgy in a rock-inspired ensemble composed of black skinny denims and a black satin blazer

Silky: He wore an eye-catching shirt with an artistic bohemian pattern in muted green and gold tones, and had on sunglasses for extra edge

Silky: He wore an attention-grabbing shirt with an inventive bohemian sample in muted inexperienced and gold tones, and had on sun shades for further edge

Camilla, 45, stood out in white wide-legged pants with a corseted design at the waist including curiosity. 

She teamed the trousers with a blazer in the identical color, beneath which she wore an animal print high. 

The designer wore her blonde hair out in unfastened waves and selected a gentle make-up palette with pale pink lipstick.  

Details: Michelle's casually chic top also included a deep v-neck design that showed off ample cleavage and a ribbon sash

Particulars: Michelle’s casually stylish high additionally included a deep v-neck design that confirmed off ample cleavage and a ribbon sash

Commercial

#Michelle #Bridges #Celebrity #Apprentice #costars #David #Genat #Camilla #Franks #Fashion #Week

Leave a Reply