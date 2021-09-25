Michelle Marsh’s engagement: Aussie all-round engagement before T20 World Cup, fianc केला shared selfie with floating ring

Australian star all-rounder Michelle Marsh is married to his girlfriend Greta Mack. Marsh shared this information on his official social media account Instagram. She has uploaded a selfie with her fianc on Instagram.

In the picture, there is a big smile on the faces of Marsh and Greta (Michelle Marsh-Greta Mac Engaged). The two have taken this selfie on the banks of The Farm Margaret River. In the photo, Marsh is seen showing off his companion ring. As soon as Marsh shared this good news, the flow of people congratulating him increased on social media.



Among the congratulators are former Australia captain Michael Clarke and pacer Pat Cummins, as well as several veterans who wish him well in the comment box for the future.

There has been good news for Marsh in recent times, both personally and professionally. Marsh, who recently got engaged, has been included in the Australian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE from October 17.

Marsh’s performance in the recently concluded five-match T20 series against the West Indies was impressive. He made 3 fifties in the series. However, Australia lost the series 1-4. In the T20 World Cup, Australia have high hopes from Marsh, who could play a key role in fielding in addition to bowling and batting.

Mitchell Marsh has played 32 Tests, 63 ODIs and 30 T20I matches for Australia so far. Marsh has 42 wickets in addition to 1260 in Tests, while in ODIs he has taken 50 wickets with 1672 runs. In the shortest format of cricket, Marsh has taken 15 wickets in addition to 700 runs.