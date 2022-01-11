Michelle Wie Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Michelle Wie’s internet price?

Michelle Wie (also referred to as Michelle Wie West) is an American skilled golfer who has a internet price of $20 million. Wie was the youngest individual to ever qualify for the USGA newbie championship, a feat she achieved on the age of 10. She was additionally the youngest golfer to qualify for an LPGA tour occasion.

Michelle started enjoying golf at simply 4 years previous, and simply earlier than she turned 16, she introduced that she was turning skilled. Wie was the youngest golfer to win an grownup USGA-sanctioned event (the 2003 U.S. Girls’s Newbie Public Hyperlinks, age 13) and to play within the Curtis Cup (2004, age 14). In 2014, she received her first main championship, the U.S. Girls’s Open, and he or she has additionally received the Lorena Ochoa Invitational (2009), CN Canadian Girls’s Open (2010), LPGA Lotte Championship (2014), and HSBC Girls’s World Championship (2018). Michelle visitor-starred on the CBS collection “Hawaii 5-0” in 2015, and he or she appeared within the 2021 documentary “The Day Sports activities Stood Nonetheless.”

Early Life

Michelle Wie was born Michelle Sung Wie on October 11, 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her dad and mom, mom Bo and father Byung-wook Wie, are immigrants from South Korea who moved to the U.S. within the ’80s. Bo was as soon as a contestant in a Miss Korea magnificence pageant, and he or she was South Korea’s 1985 champion in girls’s newbie golf. Byung-wook previously taught journey trade administration programs on the College of Hawaii. When Michelle was born, she held twin citizenship between the U.S. and South Korea, however in 2013, she gave up her South Korean citizenship. Wie attended Honolulu’s Punahou Faculty, and after graduating in 2007, she enrolled at Stanford College. Michelle wasn’t eligible to play for the college’s golf workforce since she was already knowledgeable golfer, and through her first three years there, she took leaves of absence to play skilled golf and solely attended Stanford from late September till mid-March. Wie earned a level in communications in 2012.

Newbie Profession

When Michelle was 10 years previous, she certified for the 2000 U.S. Girls’s Newbie Public Hyperlinks Championship, changing into the youngest individual to ever qualify for the occasion. She held the document for eight years, till Allisen Corpuz, who was 5 months youthful when she certified, surpassed her. Wie was the youngest golfer to advance to match play within the championship till Lucy Li (who was one week youthful) surpassed her in 2014. At age 11, Michelle received the 2001 Jennie Okay. Wilson Girls’s Invitational and the Hawaii State Girls’s Stroke Play Championship, and the next 12 months, she received the Hawaii State Open Girls’s Division and certified for the Takefuji Basic, changing into the youngest golfer to qualify for an LPGA occasion. In 2003, she turned the youngest golfer to make an LPGA lower when she competed within the Kraft Nabisco Championship, and he or she received the U.S. Girls’s Newbie Public Hyperlinks Championship, changing into the youngest individual to win an grownup USGA occasion. That 12 months, at age 13, she additionally turned the youngest participant to make the lower on the U.S. Girls’s Open.

On the 2004 Sony Open, Wie turned the youngest feminine (and fourth feminine ever) to compete in a PGA tour occasion. She scored 68 within the second spherical, which set the document for the bottom rating by a girl in a PGA Tour occasion. In 2004, Michelle additionally completed fourth within the Kraft Nabisco Championship, was a member of the U.S. workforce that received the Curtis Cup, and was named the Laureus World Newcomer of the Yr. In 2005, she competed in eight LPGA occasions, together with the SBS Open (second place), Evian Masters (second place), and Girls’s British Open (third place), and have become the primary girl to qualify for a nationwide USGA males’s event. In October 2005, Wie introduced that she was going professional, and he or she quickly signed sponsorship offers with Sony and Nike that had been reportedly price a minimum of $10 million per 12 months.

Skilled Profession

Michelle’s first skilled occasion was the 2005 LPGA Samsung World Championship, and he or she was disqualified after she signed an incorrect scorecard. She later completed second within the Evian Masters and tied for third on the Kraft Nabisco Championship. In 2006, Wie certified for the lads’s U.S. Open, changing into the primary feminine medalist to take action. Round this time, Michelle performed on excursions in Asia and Europe, together with the SK Telecom Open and the Omega European Masters. She turned an LPGA member in 2009 and completed second within the SBS Open and Women European Tour, tied for twenty third within the LPGA Championship, helped the U.S. workforce win the Solheim Cup, and received the Lorena Ochoa Invitational. She then received the 2010 CN Canadian Girls’s Open, the 2014 LPGA Lotte Championship, and the 2014 U.S. Girls’s Open. Her Lotte Championship win and second-place Kraft Nabisco Championship end resulted in Michelle profitable the Rolex Annika Main Award in 2014, and he or she was featured on ESPNW’s “Affect 25” record that 12 months. The U.S. workforce received the Solheim Cup once more in 2015 and 2017, and Wie received the HSBC Girls’s World Championship in 2018. In late 2019, it was introduced that Michelle could be contributing to CBS Sports activities’ golf protection.

Private Life

In March 2019, Michelle turned engaged to Jonnie West, NBA legend Jerry West’s son. Jonnie is the Golden State Warriors’ Director of Basketball Operations. Wie and West married in Beverly Hills on August 10, 2019, and so they welcomed daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West on June 19, 2020. In February 2007, it was reported that Michelle fell and harm her left wrist whereas operating, and her public relations reps stated that she would not be capable to play golf for 4 to 6 weeks. In April 2008, Wie revealed that three bones in her wrist had been damaged, and a 2009 article acknowledged that Michelle and her household did not “perceive or settle for the severity of the harm” and that Wie took a number of painkillers a day to have the ability to play in the course of the 2007 season.

Actual Property

In 2011, Michelle paid a bit of below $4 million for a house in Jupiter, Florida. She bought this house in 2019 for $4.8 million. After marrying in 2019, Michelle and Jonnie bought a house in San Francisco for $3 million. They bought this house in September 2021 for $3.5 million. In December 2021, the couple paid $5.7 million for a mansion within the Los Angeles suburb of Encino.