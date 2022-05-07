Michigan car owner sued after car kills mechanic during oil change



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Michigan man who parked his car at a dealership for oil changes and tire rotation is being prosecuted after his car was involved in the death of a dealership employee.

Sergio Enrique Diaz-Navarro drove his Red 2019 Wrangler to a Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership on March 13, 2020, and 19-year-old lube technician Daniel Thompson worked in the car. After the service was completed, the car “moved forward” because the young employee tried to drive it, crushing 42-year-old mechanic Jeffrey Hawkins against a cabinet, court records show.

Missing Colorado mother Suzanne Murphy’s daughters stand by their father after pleading guilty to murder

According to court records, Thompson unloaded the jeep from the car’s elevator and then tried to turn the car around and try to deactivate it to make sure no oil leaked around the filter.

“Thompson reached the vehicle and applied the brakes with his right foot, leaving his other foot on the floor,” the plaintiff summarized. “He presses the start button. When the car does not start, he removes his leg from the brakes and presses the clutch pedal. He hits the start button again. This time the jeep starts. He removes his leg from the clutch, still standing. “Out of the car. The car sped to the front.”

Hawkins was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to The Kansas City Star.

Diaz-Navarro and Thompson were both sued in Michigan Circuit Court in March 2021.

Minnesota Police Body Cam Shows Dante Wright’s Mother: ‘I’ll sue you’

Attorney David Feminino, who represents Hawkins Estate, told FOX 2 that Thompson did not know how to operate a manual transmission of a car and did not have a license. The attorney further said that the dealership cannot be sued because a legal standard prevents an employee from suing their boss for negligence, which in this case, would have hired someone who should not have been driving.

Since the incident occurred in the workplace and involved two employees, the boss cannot be sued, Fox 2 notes.

Diaz-Navarro’s attorney told Fox 2 he plans to fight the case in a trial later this month.

“When you hand over your car to someone else, including the person at the wallet or service desk at your local dealership, you’ll be able to trust that person better,” the attorney said.

Lily Peters Murder: Sealed Allegations Reveals New Details of Wisconsin Girl’s Death

Feminino told McClatchy News that the car owner was responsible for Hawkins’ death in the same way that someone lending their car to another person was responsible for any injuries caused by the driver. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

According to a summary filed in court on March 1, the court directed the Rochester Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership, where the incident occurred, to compensate Diaz-Navarro if he was found guilty of negligence.

“So in reality, the owner will be held responsible, but the dealership’s insurance company is paying,” Feminino told McClatchy News. He said he expected a verdict of more than $ 15 million.