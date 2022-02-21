Michigan coach Juwan Howard appears to throw punch at Wisconsin assistant, brawl breaks out between players



Michigan men’s basketball coach Juan Howard appeared to throw a punch at the Wisconsin assistant after arguing with head coach Greg Gard after the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday afternoon.

Howard Seems upset Hold a 15-point lead with the guard after calling a timeout with 15 seconds left. Howard pointed a finger at the guard before other coaches and players tried to reduce the situation. It was then that Howard approached Wisconsin’s assistant, Joe Crabenhoft, for a swing.

Players from both teams immediately got involved in clashes after the game.

After the game, Howard Post reportedly did not apologize for anything that happened during the game handshake. Instead, he admitted that he was upset about the timeout with 15 seconds left. Howard further said that the guard touched him during the post game line and he He felt the need to protect himself.

Johnny Davis has 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin beat Michigan 44-25 in the last 18 1/2 minutes. 16:06 The rest of Steven Kroll’s 3-pointers put the Badgers ahead for good and highlighted a 14-1 lead.

Davis took charge from there.

The National Player of the Year candidate went on to win the individual 9-0 and blocked a shot 2 minutes, 12 seconds to give the Badgers a 56-41 lead. That extended lane included a drive where Davis scored with his left hand and made contact to set up a three-point game.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7) scored five straight points to reduce the gap to 10, but Davis answered with a jumper and teammate Brad Davison followed with a 3-pointer.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan, including 4 of 25 shots from the 3-point range. Eli Brooke was 14, and DeVante ‘Jones added 11.

Kroll scored 11 points for Wisconsin. Davison, Chuckie Hepburn and Tyler Wahl each make 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.