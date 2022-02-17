Michigan county caves to secularist pressure over holding prayers before legislative meetings



A Michigan County board stopped praying before a legislature meeting last month, and a Christian conservative law firm argued that the board was subject to incomplete information from secularist nonprofits despite repeated Supreme Court approvals of long-term practice.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), which supports atheists, agnostics and promotes church and state separatism, voted 5-2 in January to remove the prayer portion of their meeting, sending them a letter this September. Call for closure.

“And can I call it ‘Amen’?” FFRF vice-president Annie Laurie Gayler said in a press release following the decision. “We appreciate the hard work of our local staff who have fought for inclusion and the wisdom of the Lilanau County Board to listen.”

In the letter, the FFRF wrote that some residents were concerned and reported that the board had recently begun its meetings with Christian prayer. According to the FFRF, about 30% of Lilanau County residents are identified as religiously unfit.

The letter said the board’s policy limits those who can appeal to individuals representing an organization with an established presence in the county. The FFRF argued that those limits ensure that prayers will be Christian rather than other religious or non-religious beliefs in Lilanau County.

“We write on request [sic] The board ends its prayer practice to respect the views of all Lilanau County residents, either replacing it with a moment of silence, or removing it altogether, “the letter added.

In response, the First Liberty Institute, a law firm dedicated to protecting and restoring religious freedom, wrote its own letter to the board on Tuesday, citing concerns that they had terminated the exercise on the basis of “unforgivably incomplete information and legal analysis” from the FFRF. .

Although both letters cite the 2014 Supreme Court case of Greece v. Galloway – where the court ruled that law enforcement agencies, such as the City Council, may begin meeting with prayer even if it is in favor of a particular religion – the FFRF failed to publish the letter for the Sixth Circuit. The U.S. Court of Appeals – where Lilanau County sits – concludes that legislation is permitted under the U.S. Constitution, whether administered by chaplains, local volunteers, or elected officials.

Jeremy DisS.Special Counsel for Lawsuits and Communications at First Liberty was blunt when writing about being dropped from the FFRF.

, The Special Counsel for Law and Communication of the First Liberty Institute wrote a letter to the Lilanau County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday following their decision.”/>

“This is the precedent of the Lilanau County Regulatory Authority. Therefore, it is indescribable and objectionable that any attorney will deliberately omit or accidentally ignore the County of Jackson reference to analyze the law in this matter,” Dice wrote in the letter, referring to Bermuth v. Jackson County (2017).

“It’s like dropping it on a sweet tea recipe, omitting that you’re supposed to add sugar to it,” Dis told Gadget Clock by phone. “It’s that brutal.”

The FFRF did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

In the case of the Greek city vs. Galloway, the court ruled that the Greek city, New York, could allow the opening of each legislature session with the prayers of volunteer missionaries. The court ruling, 5-4, does not violate the constitutional prohibition against the official establishment of prayer religion before the meeting.

In his letter, the FFRF argued that an important reason for the court’s decision to find the practice in Galloway did not violate the constitution because Greece “represented that it would welcome the prayers of any minister or ordinary person who is willing to give one.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision would have been different if the city had used the opportunity to pray for discrimination against minority religions,” the FFRF argued.

Dys said the Sixth Circuit decision allowed elected officials to lead such national prayers themselves.

The Supreme Court also upheld the legal application in a case from Nebraska nearly forty years ago.

In that case, Marsh v. Chambers (1983), the court noted that “legislation with prayer and the opening of sessions of other deliberate public bodies are deeply embedded in the history and tradition of this country,” and coexisted with policy. Since its inception.

Marsh specifically tackled the practice of paying a chaplain to call for legislation before the unilateral session of the Nebraska Legislature. Approving the practice in the case, the court approved that legal entities, such as the Board, may appoint a chaplain who, among other things, will open public meetings with prayer.

The Sixth Circuit reviewed the decisions of Marsh and Greece.

“We are not aware of the motive behind your decision,” Dis added in a letter to the board. “However, if the Commission based its decision solely on the letter sent by the FFRF, it did so on the basis of sadly incomplete information. In light of the information provided here, that decision should be reconsidered.”

Lilanau County is located on the northwestern lowlands of Michigan.