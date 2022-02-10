Sports

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson: 'Would definitely be awesome' to join Lions

The downtrodden Detroit Lions are hungry for some wins. Fortunately, they don’t have to look far to find a willing chef who has at least some of the ingredients needed for a turnaround.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

(AP Photo / Carlos Osorio)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a top prospect in April’s NFL Draft, would welcome the opportunity to help serve up some Lions wins.

“I think I did it at Michigan, and I think it’s something I can do at the next level as well,” Hutchinson said of turning around the Lions, via the team’s website.

Detroit, who finished the season 3-13, has a good chance to keep Hutchinson home. The Lions will select second overall, and Hutchinson is widely expected to go within the draft’s first three picks.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes up field during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. ()

(AP Photo / Darron Cummings)

The prospect of staying in Michigan is appealing to Hutchinson, who understands the longsuffering of Lions fandom well.

“(Playing for the Lions) would mean a lot. All my friends back home are big Lions fans and they’ve been enduring the pain of all the losses in the previous years, so it would definitely be awesome to do that,” Hutchinson told Lions.com.

During the 2021 campaign, the 6’6, 265 pound Hutchinson set a record at Michigan for sacks in a season with 14. That’s nearly half as many as the Lions had as a team (30). It’s obvious that he’d fill a glaring need and wouldn’t have to leave the state to do it. It’d almost be a pro football player’s version of working from home.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Aidan Hutchinson # 97 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a sack against the Ohio State Buckeyes with teammates during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(Mike Mulholland / Getty Images)

“Staying close to home and I’d be really close to my family and stuff like that, so that would be really cool,” Hutchinson added. “If the Lions did take me and we start winning some games, I think that would be really exciting.”

Chew on that, Lions fans.

