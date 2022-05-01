Michigan deputy arrested after allegedly torturing, killing service dog



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Michigan sheriff’s deputy was arrested on a criminal charge for torturing and killing his service dog when the animal allegedly whitewashed him.

According to officials, Jacob Wilkinson was arrested Monday and fired from his post at the Jensey County Sheriff’s Office after a decaying dog was discovered in a ditch with a bullet hole in his head.

MILive.com reports that the former deputy allegedly shot the dog three times and threw it into a ditch. But the animal’s carcass was covered in ice in the winter and was not found until March 24.

Alabama detainee, officer missing after expected court appearance

Sheriff Christopher Swanson said in a Facebook video Wednesday, “Somewhere between September, October and Ish, there was a time when he was biting the dog’s nails and the dog was biting him.”

“And that guy … thought he had enough control over the dog that you’re not going to do it, so he duct-taped the dog’s hind legs, taped the dog’s front leg, taped the mouth,” Swanson continued. .

Animal control officers performed a necropsy, an autopsy on the animal and the dog was microchipped, police said. Detroit Animal Care and Control sent the dog to the local Human Society, who then transferred it to an organization that helps Michigan prisoners train the dog as part of a therapy program.

Wilkinson, who helped the dog through the training process, adopted the dog after the training was over. Wilkinson was a correctional officer in the Michigan Department of Correction at the time, but was working in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office when the dog was discovered.

“Some people talk about the blue line when it comes to right and wrong when there is no blue line,” the sheriff said in his video.

Investigators interviewed Wilkinson, who confessed to killing the dog and dumping its body in a ditch.

A warrant was issued for Wilkinson on Monday and the next day, he voluntarily sued Seginau County District Judge David D. Hoffman appeared for a video call, a count of second-degree torture or murder of an animal, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Wilkinson was released on a $ 10,000 personal recognition bond. However, the condition of his bond is that he cannot keep a gun or an animal.

His case is set for May 9 for a pre-trial conference.