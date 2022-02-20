World

Michigan driver deliberately struck, killed retiree so he could have sex with her body, authorities say

A Michigan driver intentionally stabbed and killed a retired woman who was out of his daily walk so he could have sex with her body, authorities alleged, according to the report.

The suspect, Colby Martin, 29, of White Pigeon, Michigan, was sentenced Wednesday in Van Buren District Court on a charge of murder, according to Grand Rapids’ WMMT-TV.

Some media reports have named the victim, but Gadget Clock is keeping his identity secret due to the nature of the allegations.

Martin had previously been charged with murder and concealing a body in September, WMMT reported.

The driver reportedly hit the jogger near the Oak Shores campground on Sept. 20, according to the report. He then took the body to a forest where he was allegedly sexually assaulted, authorities said, according to the station. Martin led investigators to the scene the next day, the report said.

Authorities added homicide charges this month after examining DNA evidence and the suspect’s online search history, which includes searches for pornography involving dead or unconscious women, WMMT reported.

Colby Martin was spotted on February 15, 2022, picture being booked.

Colby Martin was spotted on February 15, 2022, picture being booked.
(Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office via WMMT-TV)

Martin’s car, a 2013 Ford F-150, was severely damaged in front of him when investigators first confronted him at a Walmart store in Oshtemo Township the day after the crime, the report said.

READ Also  Biden Visits Site of Collapsed Bridge on Trip to Tout Infrastructure Funding – Gadget Clock

The suspect allegedly found the woman’s cell phone and tried to hide other evidence related to the crime, according to the report.

Prior to the murder, Martin was released on 300,000 bond. Following the new charges, he was returned to custody but his bond was denied and he was held in Van Buren County Jail for further legal action, the station said.

The suspect was arrested several days ago at his girlfriend’s home in Big Rapids, WMMT reported.

Martin’s lawyer said he did not believe the new murder charge was justified, according to the station.

Attorney Jim McQuey said, “We are still waiting for the report from the prosecutor’s office and further evidence. From a legal point of view, I do not see an increase in the charge.”

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said the investigation is ongoing, and his department is hoping to get more information about the case, the WMMT said.

