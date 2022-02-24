Michigan flashes potential in 1st game without Juwan Howard



Phil Martelli celebrates a Michigan victory by waving his left hand in the air that was needed after Juan Howard’s swipe.

The former St. Joseph coach met on Wednesday night for a suspended Howard for the first of five games and led the Wolverines to a 71-62 win over the Rutgers.

After shaking hands with the visiting coaches and players on the sidelines without incident, Martelli gave a postgame TV interview near the blue block `M’on Center Court.

Michigan Athletic Director Ward Manuel was standing in the corner of the nearest court in the team’s locker room, waiting for the rest of the regular season to embrace the 67-year-old coaching veteran who is temporarily in charge of the basketball program without a coach.

Martelli and Manuel hugged for more than a brief second and it was clear that the moment meant a lot to everyone.

“I’m here to serve, and it’s commendable to be recognized for serving,” Martelli said. “I’ll share it with you and I’ll share it with the players before they go to court. Ward Manuel didn’t tell me to try to coach this team. He said, ‘Do it,’ so I did it. We did it. The players did it. . “

The Wolverines (15-11, 9-7) bounced back from a one-sided loss in Wisconsin, where Howard and two of their players were suspended for their role in the postgame match with an impressive win over the Big Ten in the NCAA. Tournament bubble.

“Coach Howard, he sent us an inspirational lesson before the game and I think it encouraged us all,” said guard Devante ‘Jones.

Howard was expelled for following his team on TV, and no one at the post-game press conference said they did not know where he had watched the game.

The third-year coach, former NBA player and member of Michigan’s Fab Five team, was suspended by Big Ten and his school for the last five games of the regular season. Howard was punished for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during a handshake after Sunday’s one-sided defeat.

Martelli has won 445 games and lost 328, but says he was forced to watch his team’s game on TV only twice after being expelled by officials.

“It was torture,” he recalled. “Staying in the locker room and watching this game and thinking, ‘I disappointed everyone.

“I don’t know how (Howard) did it.”

If Michigan could play like it did against the Scarlet Knights, it would probably give Howard at least one chance to coach outside of the Big Ten tournament.

The Rutgers have won four of their previous five games, beating the four-ranked team, losing by 11 points to Wolverine, who suddenly clicked to help them hope for the NCAA Tournament.

“They look like a better resting team,” said Scarlett Knights coach Steve Pickiel.

Caleb Houston had a career-high 21 points, boosting the team’s record to 9-0 when the young guard scored at least 13.

Hunter Dickinson, who returned to his second season instead of entering the NBA Draft, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Jones added 14 points to the Michigan three-guard lineup and Eli Brooks added 11 for five assists.

With the exception of suspended players Musa Diabet and Terrence Williams II, Martelli still brought a number of players off the bench to play, including Howard’s son, Jess, when the game was questionable.

Martelli said players will have a perfectly scheduled day off before they prepare to play at No. 15 in Illinois on Sunday.

“Everyone needs to breathe, doesn’t they?” He asked. “Everyone needs to breathe – the administration, the staff, the players – and Friday can be about basketball.”