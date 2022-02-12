Michigan GOP fires back as Dem Whitmer blasts ‘Freedom Convoy’

World

Some Michigan Republicans spoke out in support of Canadian truckers on Friday as the “Freedom Convoy” against the Vaccine Mandate reached the bridge connecting Canada and Detroit.

GOP comments sharply contradict Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who blasted the “Freedom Convoy” as “an illegal blockade.”

Among the Michigan Republicans who supported the truckers was former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who is seeking to remove Whitmer from the governorship. On Friday, according to the Detroit News, Craig Whitmer and President Biden were accused of “demonizing truckers.”

Freedom Convoy of Canadian Trackers: Live Update

“I stand with the truckers,” Craig said, according to the newspaper. “I support all working people who stand up for personal freedom. What we see is the lack of leadership of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

Another Republican speaker was U.S. Republican Lisa McClean, whose district includes the Blue Water Bridge, which was handling vehicle traffic that was rerouted due to the convoy, according to the news release.

“The vaccine mandate is going to cripple our supply chain,” McClain wrote on Twitter. Democrats may blame pro-independence truck drivers, but the real culprit is the need for vaccines at the border. “

In a video posted online at Post Millennium, Whitmer explained his position.

“This is an illegal blockade,” Whitmer said, “and while people have the right to protest, they do not have the right to illegally block the largest land-border crossing in North America.”

Whitmer claimed that the convoy was strictly a “Canada issue” and was simply wrong, claiming that Michigan’s economy had been affected “from day one.”

Truckers and supporters block access to Detroit and Windsor connecting Ambassador Bridge, as trucks and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, February 11, 2022. (Associated Press)

Truckers and supporters block access to Detroit and Windsor connecting Ambassador Bridge, as trucks and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, February 11, 2022. (Associated Press)

“It’s going on every minute, it’s losing wages, it’s hurting our business,” he said.

“There are millions of dollars in losses every day,” he added. “There are some Michigans who work hard, just want to show their work, they’re out of work now. It’s having a huge impact and we’re pushing the Canadian government to fix it quickly and safely because every minute it goes, it’s our economy and our Incredibly harmful to the people. “

